West Virginia Iowa St Basketball

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) looks to pass around Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi on Feb. 27 in Ames, Iowa.

 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

According to a tweet by The Portal Report, Missouri is one of 15 schools to have shown interest in West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. BYU, Mississippi State, Saint Louis, Temple and UCF are among other schools to have also shown interest.

Bell, a 6-foot-10, 285-pound senior, started all 34 games for West Virginia during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers reached the NCAA Tournament.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

