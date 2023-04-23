As expected, Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙈𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙤𝙪 🖤 #𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 pic.twitter.com/dVBWTflWCX— Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) April 23, 2023
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
As expected, Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙈𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙤𝙪 🖤 #𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 pic.twitter.com/dVBWTflWCX— Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) April 23, 2023
Brown can return to Columbia for a fifth season but has generated NBA buzz after a stellar 2022-23 campaign, in which he led Mizzou in scoring and rebounding and helped the Tigers reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. His efforts in the regular season helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors.
His decision to declare does not necessarily mean that he won't opt to return to Columbia. Sunday was the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft while keeping their eligibility. Now, Brown can get feedback from teams before the May 31 deadline to withdraw from the draft and return to school.
Ahead of that date, Brown can participate in the NBA Draft Combine on May 16-18 in Chicago. Missouri coach Dennis Gates said no one will know what Brown will decide until after the combine.
Brown appeared in a recent NBA mock draft by ESPN, which had the San Antonio Spurs selecting him in the second round, No. 43 overall. His scoring jumped from 12.5 points per game as a junior, to 15.8 points per game last season. Under Gates, Brown also significantly improved from beyond the 3-point line. He made 45.5% on 3.3 attempts per game from deep last season, up from just 20.6% in 2021-22.
Should Brown decide to keep his name in the draft and hear it called on June 22, he would be the fifth player from MU to be drafted since 2010. Michael Porter Jr. is the most recent MU draftee after he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 14th pick in the 2018 draft.
Meanwhile, one of the players Mizzou and Gates were hoping would either complement Brown if he returns or help replace his production if he remains in the draft is headed elsewhere.
Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick announced Sunday night that he has committed to transfer to Texas. This comes on the heels of his reported visit to the Mizzou campus just days earlier.
Hook ‘Em pic.twitter.com/aSkFdQvD87— Kadin Shedrick (@kcshedrick) April 24, 2023
Shedrick likely was one of the top targets for Gates and the Tigers, who are looking to add the rim protection and inside scoring and rebounding the 6-foot-11 junior from Holly Springs, North Carolina, could have provided. Those are elements the Tigers were severely lacking in the 2022-23 campaign and are combing the portal for ahead of next season.
Shedrick averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this past season, and he now looks to build on those numbers in what he no doubt hopes will be a more featured role in Austin.
Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.