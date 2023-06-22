Missouri’s Kobe Brown was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Clippers took Brown with the 30th and final pick in the first round.
After the draft, teammate D’Moi Hodge also ended up in L.A., signing a two-way free-agent contract with the Lakers, the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike reported.
It was an emotional moment for Brown once he learned his new playing destination.
“I walked off from my seat to go get a cup of water, and my agent called me and told me the news, and it was just like it didn’t hit yet,” Brown said via Zoom from Huntsville, Alabama. “And then, you know, the Clippers called and ... I talked to Coach (Tyronn) Lue and the front office and whatnot, and then they announced it on TV, and that’s when it finally hit me. So, yeah, I couldn’t help but cry. It was a surreal moment.”
Brown noted that his workout with the Clippers was one of his better ones through the draft process and was impressed by the organization.
“I really enjoyed the people there,” Brown said, “the front office all the way down to interns, or whatever the case may be. I could tell those guys were really genuine and really quite nice people and (that it was) a well-run organization. ... And it was a really pretty city.”
Brown declared for the NBA Draft in April and elected to keep his name in the draft in late May, forgoing his final season of college eligibility. This came after a season in which Brown was the driving force in MU’s 25-win campaign that saw the team make it to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history and win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2010.
The Huntsvill product averaged a team-high 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while knocking down 45.5% of his 3-pointers. Brown was named All-SEC second team. A four-year player for Missouri, Brown showed marked improvement in every single season of his career in Columbia and was the Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder for the 2021-22 season.
He received congratulations from multiple teammates from last season. Current MU forward Noah Carter tweeted: “Kobe my brother!!!! God is good, it’s league time.”
Returning point guard Nick Honor also sent a tweet saying: “Told y’all them boys from the Zou different!”
Aidan Shaw and former MU guard DeAndre Gholston also were quick to congratulate Brown.
MU coach Dennis Gates now sports a first-round pick on his coaching resume one season after arriving from Cleveland State. Associate head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young tweeted out a hashtag saying “we just getting started.”
Brown is the first Tiger to be drafted since Michael Porter Jr. was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He joins Porter, Jordan Clarkson, Dru Smith and now Hodge as current Tigers in the NBA.
The Clippers are coached by Mexico, Missouri, native Lue. Larry Drew, who played for Mizzou from 1976-80, is an assistant on Lue’s staff.