Missouri’s Kobe Brown was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Clippers took Brown with the 30th and final pick in the first round.

After the draft, teammate D’Moi Hodge also ended up in L.A., signing a two-way free-agent contract with the Lakers, the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike reported.

  Reporter, Fall 2022