Shakeel Moore called game. Mississippi State grabbed the rebound off a missed 3, and on the fastbreak, Moore scored a layup and got the foul. He missed the subsequent free throw, but Missouri missed the shot to tie it in the dying moments. The Bulldogs’ celebratory cheers were heard in the immediate aftermath in the tunnels of Mizzou Arena.
That 58-56 win kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Again, Missouri men’s basketball scored the first four points against Mississippi State. Again, the Bulldogs had to come back. Again, the Tigers struggled to stay in it.
Again, Mississippi State beat Missouri. The Bulldogs had a crucial 6-0 run to end the first half, which made the lead all the more difficult to overcome for the Tigers.
It was Mississippi State’s first true road win of the season after coming in 0-7.
Unsurprisingly, it largely came from Iverson Molinar. He finished with 16 points on 4 of 11 from the field and 80% from the free-throw line. After doing relatively well containing him Friday, Missouri struggled to contain him in Columbia.
Garrison Brooks was the other reason the Tigers didn’t come out with a win. He finished with 11 points and was the only other Bulldog in double figures. His seven rebounds, five of which were on the offensive glass, were key to his team’s first road win of the season.