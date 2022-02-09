In more ways than one, Missouri men’s basketball disappointed in its 70-62 loss to Vanderbilt. The game was there for the taking. The Tigers actually played solid on defense. Vanderbilt wasn’t taking advantage of opportunities in the post.
In the end, that disappointment resurfaced in a game that never really felt like it’d end in Missouri’s favor. Despite the 11 lead changes and 14 minutes leading, the Tigers never felt in control of the game, and it always felt as though the Commodores were going to take it when the final buzzer sounded.
It was a huge game for both sides. Missouri could’ve reached No. 7 in the SEC with two wins this week and other results going its way, and Vanderbilt needed a result to stay out of the conference’s bottom tier. In the end, it was a lot of the same mistakes that have sunk the Tigers all season that tanked them against the Commodores.
Struggles from 3
Missouri is not a great 3-point shooting team. In fact, statistically, the Tigers are the lowest-ranked high-major conference team in the country for 3-point field goal percentage at No. 339 of 350 at 28.61%.
Somehow, they shot lower than that in Nashville, Tennessee.
Missouri finished 20% from the 3-point line, going 5 for 25. Kaleb Brown scored two of those five. He was the only player to hit more than one.
The Tigers don’t have anyone who can really shoot lights out from behind the arc. Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis can do it from time to time, but they’re both better in the midrange. The same goes for Javon Pickett.
Missouri has had games that its avoided the 3-ball and won. Obviously that can’t always be the case, but the Tigers simply aren’t good enough from the perimeter to shoot 25 3s in a game. That much is proven by their shooting percentage from deep.
More foul trouble
The Tigers have consistently found themselves in foul trouble throughout the season. Against Vanderbilt, Missouri had 27 personal fouls to the Commodores’ 14. That resulted in Vanderbilt getting 35 free throws to Missouri’s 12.
Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said he didn’t think it was a poorly officiated game and reiterated that Missouri can defend well without fouling. Missouri is a decent defensive team, but such a difference in fouls has caused issues this season.
It just reiterates a common problem for Missouri. The Tigers consistently foul more than their opposition. The game at Vanderbilt was their third-highest free throw discrepancy at -23. The games that were higher were Kentucky (-26) and at Alabama (-24).
Kobe Brown and Pickett both fouled out.
If there was even a slightly closer foul difference, the outcome of Tuesday’s game is likely different.
Expect more Kaleb Brown
On a more positive note, Kaleb Brown has been performing well in recent games for Missouri.
The Brown brothers were the only two Tigers to finish with positive plus-minuses against Vanderbilt.
Kaleb Brown scored a career-high seven points in the loss and grabbed three rebounds and provided three assists. Martin said he considered starting Brown against Texas A&M on Saturday but changed his mind at the last minute due to the road environment likely being a difficult one to make a first start.
Given his performances in recent games and Saturday’s game against Ole Miss being at home, Kaleb Brown could get his first start then. He played 28 minutes against the Aggies and 24 against the Commodores, so it isn’t outside the realm of possibility. The main components rely on how Martin sees the matchups and where Kaleb Brown fits against the Rebels.
Regardless, if there is one positive to take from the loss, it was Kaleb Brown.