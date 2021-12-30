It was another familiar story for Missouri men's basketball against No. 18 Kentucky. It's repetitive at this point; there are only so many different ways to say the Tigers struggle in the same areas every game. The fact that the issues aren't getting better is alarming for fans, and it could be argued that those issues were worse in the 83-56 loss to the Wildcats.
Missouri was without coach Cuonzo Martin, who tested positive COVID-19, but it might not have made much of a difference if he were able to coach. The Tigers have lost five games this season by more than 20 points, and beatings like those are likely to continue if momentum doesn't change quickly.
It was always a mismatch against Kentucky. The difference in quality between the sides was apparent before the opening tip.
Foul trouble, again
Missouri has gotten into foul trouble several times over the course of the season. In particular, it seems opposing teams are lining up in the hope of getting forward Kobe Brown to two fouls early in the game. Without Brown, the Tigers struggle.
While Missouri went on a run without him, it was never going to be sustainable. Brown's presence on both ends is crucial to the Tigers' success. Without him, Missouri won't compete against most teams in the SEC.
Brown wasn't the only one in foul trouble. DaJuan Gordon eventually fouled out, and Amari Davis and Javon Pickett each finished with three. Jordan Wilmore and Ronnie DeGray III had two each.
As soon as Wilmore got on the court, Kentucky coach John Calipari went small, and the 7-foot-3 center immediately went over the back. He committed another foul moments later and sat the rest of the game.
In comparison, the Wildcats only had Oscar Tshiebwe with more than two fouls.
Again, this is nothing new. Missouri constantly gets into foul trouble and constantly puts itself in unneeded difficult situations.
No answer for Brooks, Tshiebwe
If this sounds familiar, it's because it is.
Missouri struggled to contain Kofi Cockburn against Illinois and did the same with Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. Four of the Wildcats' five starters finished with double-figure scoring numbers, but those two were the focal points.
Tshiebwe finished with another impressive stat line — 20 rebounds and 13 points. His two-handed dunk in the second half was the dagger that ended Missouri's chances.
Brooks was all over the court. At the end of the first half, he had a huge block on Sean Durugordon and a dunk as time expired. During a Tigers' timeout in the second half, he was named player of the game to the delight of the fans at Rupp Arena.
The Tigers lack the post presence to deal with someone like Tshiebwe, especially when Brown has early foul trouble. Trevon Brazile could have been an option for defense against Brooks, but it ultimately probably would have made little difference.
Missouri is not deep enough to contend with the likes of Kentucky, and more beatings are likely to come if the Tigers cannot find a way to contend in the pain and on the perimeter.
Bad shooting, again
Of all high-power conference teams, Missouri has the third-worst field goal percentage, only ahead of Arizona State and Washington. The Tigers' 40.41% field goal percentage is good for No. 313 in the country.
The Tigers shot worse than their season average in Lexington, Kentucky, ending the night with a 32.8% field-goal percentage. It could have been an even worse blowout had Kentucky had a good night from the floor. The Wildcats shot a measly 43.1% Wednesday, more than five percentage points fewer than their season average.
Missouri's SEC-worst shooting is obviously a cause for concern. The Tigers have shown few signs of improvement from the floor, and if they are to compete in conference play, they will need to change course.
But if the rest of the season up to this point is any indicator, don't count on it.