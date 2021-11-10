Missouri men’s basketball stumbled to a 78-68 season-opening win over Central Michigan, looking great in some moments while seeming clueless in others.
The Tigers were the favorites in Tuesday’s game and ultimately got the job done, but some questions about the roster remained while some new ones arose.
Where does Ronnie DeGray III fit?
DeGray was one of the standout performers in Missouri’s win over the Chippewas. The transfer from UMass scored 13 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds in his Tigers debut.
He did not start the game, providing a much-needed spark off the bench when Missouri started slowly. The question from here is whether Cuonzo Martin will continue to utilize DeGray off the bench as the sixth man or if DeGray has earned the chance to be in the starting five.
Regardless of where Martin sees DeGray, if he performs the way he did against CMU, Tigers fans have a lot to look forward to.
Does Jordan Wilmore continue to start?
One of the biggest questions — both literally and figuratively — was where 7-foot-3 Wilmore fit into Missouri’s plans. Martin sang the sophomore’s praises throughout the offseason, but it was unknown how much he would play after spending the majority of last season behind Jeremiah Tilmon.
It was a surprise to some to hear Wilmore’s name called in the starting lineup, but it made sense. Martin likely didn’t want to start the game playing small ball with Kobe Brown at center, and it would have been a risk to throw freshman Yaya Keita in from the start after his ACL injury in high school.
However, Wilmore’s stat sheet looked underwhelming. He finished with two points, shooting just 1 for 4 from the field. But he stayed out of foul trouble and controlled the paint defensively in just under 13 minutes of play.
After the game, Martin said Wilmore “did some good things” outside of some missed layups. But whether he has earned the starting spot moving forward remains to be seen.
How does Missouri keep big leads?
This issue from last season appears to have made its way back to the forefront despite the largely new roster. The Tigers led by as many as 19, but Central Michigan cut the lead to two points late in the second half before the Tigers sealed it with Brown’s late putback.
Losing leads is far from a new trend in Columbia. Last season, Missouri led big against Illinois and Alabama before barely seeing those games out.
Perhaps it was early season rust, the confusion of playing with new players for the first time or an effect of the shortened bench, but it is a cause for concern among Tiger fans looking ahead to some of the more daunting nonconference games before entering SEC play.
Where do the three missing players fit?
Notably, Missouri was missing three players in Tuesday’s game. Both Kaleb Brown and Trevon Brazile were out with non-COVID medical issues, while DaJuan Gordon was unavailable per the NCAA. The short bench may have been a factor down the stretch, with the Chippewas coming close in the late stages of the second half.
While it is unclear just how much each of them would have played, Martin spoke highly of Gordon in particular after the game. A transfer from Kansas State, Gordon was projected by many to be a starter for the Tigers ahead of the season.
The other two are a bit more unknown. Few would have had Kaleb Brown or Brazile in their projected starting lineups, but both would likely have featured off the bench against Central Michigan.
Kaleb Brown may be back for Monday’s game against Kansas City. Gordon should be available for that game, while Brazile remains in question. Martin did not give any information about when to expect the freshman from Kickapoo to return.