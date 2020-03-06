Tony Daniel is impressed.
Mizzou Athletics’ marketing director stands on the floor of an emptying Mizzou Arena as the last fans file out after Missouri’s loss to Mississippi State on Feb. 29. Daniel is positioned in a circle of interns, elated.
“That was by far our best production of the year,” Daniel says. “It was about flawless all the way around.”
Basketball is more than an athletic event here. It is an all-around experience punctuated by dazzling halftime shows, the band blasting fight songs, and fans embarrassing themselves on the video scoreboard.
Fans have come to expect it by now. It’s the way things are.
But behind the fanfare of the in-arena experience are hours of preparation, dozens of moving parts and thousands of dollars in expenses to create what most fans don’t notice.
Daniel and Sydney Boxell, the in-venue display producer for Mizzou Athletics, are two of the many who make the production possible here. Twenty to 30 people contribute to the effort, says Ross Rastede, an assistant athletic director.
Daniel runs the production of a game. Long before tipoff, he books halftime shows, requests graphics and creates fan cams.
On game day, he’s stationed at the bow of the ship on the sideline, feeding orders through his headset. On his desk is a colorful spreadsheet called a rundown, a document he creates weeks in advance that details the exact times of events throughout the game.
Fifty-five minutes before tipoff, Daniel paces the arena, preparing for the day’s events. He hands a Samsung Galaxy tablet to one of his production interns to be used later.
Tucked away in a tunnel offshoot is room 31B, a small, dark space from where Boxell operates the gargantuan scoreboard.
Boxell loads and creates graphics to be displayed once the game begins. She’s a calm, collected captain while the action unfolds, creating the magical video board show many fans take for granted.
Perched above Boxell are four massive monitors, one displaying the TV broadcast and three with different feeds in 30 smaller screens.
Her wish is the command of her crew and the technology around her, as she queues up graphics and fan cams.
“Fifteen to SEC,” she says, and a spinning SEC logo appears on the scoreboard.
Half an hour before the game begins, fans are piling into the arena. Activities and concessions stands occupy the concourse. Games include cornhole and inflatable mini basketball. Students can eat free fried chicken – 500 wings costs the department $300 – or wait in a line that never seems to end for Andy’s Frozen Custard.
The Antlers take their place, holding signs reading “Miss St more like Misstake” and “For lent, we gave up.” The group’s antics don’t always align with what production wants, which presents a challenge for the production crew.
“The Antlers are scary,” Boxell says. “I wish The Antlers would not take their shirts off.”
Despite the occasional inappropriate gesture, Rastede believes The Antlers bring undeniable energy and animation to the stadium.
As pregame continues, Boxell sends two fan-favorite cams – two of 11 total fan cams at her disposal – to the video board. First, the “oblivious cam,” spotlighting unaware fans and putting a timer on them.
It takes one victim almost a minute and a half to react to his face blown up on the big screen. A couple notices in under half a minute. Then a child, in tune with these antics, catches on almost immediately.
Next is the “reverse cam,” a fan cam inspired by the Milwaukee Bucks. The cam catches fans eating in the stands and plays the video in reverse.
The clock on the scoreboard strikes zero. It’s time for runouts, a chaotic behind-the-scenes dance of loading graphics and coordinating camera feeds.
“Pregame is probably the most crazy part of a basketball game because there’s just so much happening at once,” Boxell says.
On Military Appreciation Night, military personnel carry a flag to center court in preparation for the national anthem. A cello choir lines up in a semi-circle on the side of the court.
The hype video plays and Boxell begins firing graphics.
“First starter is in,” she relays to her team.
“Standby … covered,” she says after the intros. ‘Covered’ is code for covering the live camera feed with a graphic.
Minutes into the game, Xavier Pinson tosses an alley-oop to Reed Nikko, igniting the crowd. That highlight becomes the Electrifying Play of the Game, which is featured on the board in the second half.
Boxell and her team of seven capture live footage of the game, clip replays and decide what to display on the video board in real time for fans to relive.
While timeouts are a break in the action for fans and athletes, they are the opposite for the production crew. A fan names more dog breeds than Parker Braun can in 15 seconds. He wins a tablet, the one Daniel handed to his intern over an hour ago. That’s the Fast Break, one of four different games fans can play during breaks.
Truman the Tiger shoots 12 t-shirts out of a cannon, 12 of about 7,000 t-shirts Mizzou orders before the season for these giveaways at a cost of between $8,000 and $10,000, according to Daniel. That doesn’t include the shirts dropped from parachutes, or the 500 to 100 one-off shirts given away at certain games.
“If you’re a college student and you don’t have a free t-shirt from some Mizzou sporting event, you’re doing something wrong because we give away so many,” Daniel says.
At each game, the Wheel of Cams spins on the board to select one of 11 fan cams to play randomly — or under the pretense of randomness, at least.
“I pick at random whichever one I feel best about that day,” Daniel says. “Not during the game, no, it is not random. But to the fans, I hope it feels that way because it's something new and different every time.”
The Wheel of Cams lands on the “dancing dad cam.” The first dad doesn’t boogie like production hopes, but two dads with babies pick up the slack.
To compensate for a lack of spontaneous participation, Daniel intervenes during the cam’s early stages.
“At the beginning, we started staging it a little bit [to] make sure we get one guy on camera for the very first one,” Daniel says. “And he was funny about it. He’s like, ‘Am I like the honorary dad now? You guys have used me twice.’ And I’m like, ‘Well if you want to be, you’re more than welcome.’”
Some fan cams aren’t successful, no matter how much the production team doctors it.
“We tried a ‘meet your neighbor cam’ at football. It was supposed to be fans saying hi, a shaking-hands kind of thing to people,” Boxell says. “But I don’t think we really explained well what we want to come from it.”
Halftime brings more excitement for fans and new challenges for production. This Saturday’s halftime show is Rolla Bolla, a dare-devilish balancing act pronounced like “roll and bowl,” not like Rolla, Mo.
Rolla Bolla hypnotizes the crowd with a display of balance, standing on increasingly tall cylinders, stringing his limbs through hula hoops and raising his two-year-old child in the air.
These 10 minutes require months of planning and thousands of dollars; one halftime of Rolla Bolla trickery costs $3,500.
Take Red Panda.
“Widely considered the best halftime show that has ever been on the face of the earth,” says Rastede. For less than 15 minutes, Red Panda performs on a unicycle, tossing and balancing bowls on her head.
Her appearance at both a men’s and women’s basketball game in 2020 was six years in the making, beginning when Rastede booked her for a halftime show back when he worked at Baylor.
“We had her at the biggest game of the year here and that was because I called the first day that I could,” Rastede says. “I called and I was the first one to book her this year out of any NBA team or college team.”
Six years of relationship-building and $5,500 bring Red Panda to Mizzou Arena for two games.
With so many moving parts in an in-game production, one mishap could mean disaster. One missed pressed button, one event starting seconds late, one person in the wrong spot could throw everything off.
During the first half of Saturday’s game while the senior cheerleaders are being recognized, Boxell loads the wrong graphic onto the video board – a graphic displaying women’s basketball players for their senior night. It’s only visible for an instant, far from consequential. Much greater errors can and have happened, mistakes the entire arena will notice.
At one football game – Boxell also runs the video board at Memorial Stadium – the north board went out 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The board has two players, a primary and a backup. The primary went out, so switching to the backup remedied the problem.
“It was terrifying to see it go all green,” Boxell says. “That’s for sure,”
All of these challenges foster a deeply rewarding experience for those constructing the shows.
“Anything I can do that will get the fans loud, get the fans engaged, get them excited about something, hit a crowd prompt that says ‘make some noise’ and you hear the stadium get to its feet, it’s a really cool feeling,” Boxell says.
So yes, Tony Daniel is impressed. And proud.
His team executes nearly flawlessly. His crew juggles Military Appreciation Night, an appearance from new football coach Eli Drinkwitz and a Russian stuntman and puts on an immaculate performance.
“I think one big thing we enjoy is finding new ways to get students excited,” Daniel says. “Obviously, our alumni and our general fans are a huge part of the fan entertainment. But when the student section is full and they’re having a good time and they’re loud and they’re cheering, it makes the whole building just a different place.”