Missouri senior Isiaih Mosley looks for an opening to move through (copy)

Missouri men's basketball guard Isiaih Mosley dribbles in front of a Coastal Carolina on Nov. 23 at Mizzou Arena. The Basketball Tournament announced Thursday that Mosley will suit up for the Show Me Squad later this summer, joining ex-MU teammates DeAndre Gholston and Ben Sternberg on the team.

 Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian

While Isiaih Mosley wont be suiting up in the 2023-24 season for Missouri due to his decision to turn professional, he will still be representing the Tigers this summer in The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team single-elimination tournament held at various sites across the country.

TBT announced Thursday that the Show Me Squad, which is in its inaugural year, signed Mosley for the 2023 Tournament.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu