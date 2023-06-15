While Isiaih Mosley wont be suiting up in the 2023-24 season for Missouri due to his decision to turn professional, he will still be representing the Tigers this summer in The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team single-elimination tournament held at various sites across the country.
TBT announced Thursday that the Show Me Squad, which is in its inaugural year, signed Mosley for the 2023 Tournament.
Mosley will join Ben Sternberg and DeAndre Gholston, two of his teammates at Missouri last season, for the Tournament. The majority of the Show Me Squad is made of former MU hoops alumni. Former All-Big 12 and SEC guard Phil Pressey is the team's current head coach and general manager.
Along with Gholston, Mosley and Sternberg the team will include former MU players Jontay Porter, Jordan Geist, Mitchell Smith and Tony Criswell as well as Timothy Holyfield, who played at Stephen F. Austin and Texas Tech, and Erick Neal, an alumni of UT-Arlington.
TBT was founded in 2014 by Jon Mugar. The tournament has taken place every year since its inaugural season. The winning team will receive $1 million in this year's edition.
The 2023 tournament will take place in late July and early August and air on ESPN. There will be seven regional sites: Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Lubbock, Texas; Syracuse, New York; Wheeling, West Virginia, and; Wichita, Kansas. The championship game will take place in Philadelphia.
Tigers offer Class of 2024 recruit
Trent Burns, who plays for the PSAT Academy and the EYBL's Houston Hoops 17U, received an offer from Missouri on Thursday.
Burns is a 7-foot-3 big man in the Class of 2024. 247Sports lists Burns as the No. 15-ranked player in Texas and the 33rd-best recruit in the nation in his class. He also holds offers from Incarnate Word, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Purdue, Rice, Texas A&M, Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Tulsa.