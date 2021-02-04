Alabama and Missouri’s men’s basketball programs were laughingstocks last season.
The two finished ninth and tied for 10th in the Southeastern Conference last season. Media and coaches alike predicted neither team would be anywhere near the top of the league this season. They enter their matchup Saturday at Mizzou Arena with the best records in the league.
Some of it is due to experience. Much of the Crimson Tide’s rotation is filled with sophomores and seniors, and the Tigers don’t play anyone younger than a sophomore. It has helped both programs make big adjustments throughout the year.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin’s stint in the NBA ended approximately 18 years before the league became obsessed with 3-pointers. Luckily for him, college still hasn’t quite caught on.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s offense practically screams NBA. The Tide score 79.8 points per game, with 39.7% of their points coming from deep. Alabama values shots at the rim and from long distance, taking 46.9% of its shots from beyond the arc.
Coach Nate Oats enforces a fast-paced offense that evokes Mike D’Antoni’s in Houston. The Tide don’t waste much time getting a shot up, only using 14.2 seconds per possession. It’s an offense in which players who aspire to see the next level are comfortable.
Not only do the Tide run an efficient offensive system, they have the talent to execute. Jahvon Quinerly, John Petty and Jaden Shackelford are three of the most dynamic guards in the SEC, each pouring in at least 12 points per game.
While the Tide find themselves on the perimeter often, the Tigers have prided themselves on running teams off the line. Missouri has held teams to 30.5% shooting from deep. Martin’s group effectively shut down Dontaie Allen, Kentucky’s most reliable shooter, only allowing him two tough looks from 3 .
But Alabama doesn’t just bring an offensive onslaught every time out. The Tide have proved to be a defensive juggernaut. The tyrants of Tuscaloosa have the third-ranked defense in the nation according to KenPom. Herb Jones has been masterful as a glue guy and as disruptive as any defender in the nation.
Alabama is better than Missouri on both ends, but the Tigers have rallied behind experience, sound defense and the monstrous play of Jeremiah Tilmon. Despite Tilmon not putting up big numbers versus Kentucky, his presence alone was enough to free up his teammates for much of the game.
Jones will likely be tasked with taking on Tilmon, which can be pivotal for both squads. If Jones manages to solve Tilmon, the big man will have to depend on his teammates knocking down open looks. If Tilmon has his way, it gives the Tigers the best chance to win. MU is 5-1 when the senior center tallies a double-double.
While Alabama may execute well, Missouri has been one of the most capable teams in the country when it comes to knocking down highly touted foes. The Tigers have five Quad 1 wins, trailing only Gonzaga and Ohio State. If any team in the SEC can knock off the Tide, it’s the Tigers.