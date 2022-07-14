The MU men's alumni basketball game will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena . A few notable players that will be participating in the event include Laurence Bowers, DeMarre Carroll, Melvin Booker, Doug Smith and Phil Pressey.
The proceeds made from the game will go toward United Community Builders and The Carroll Family Foundation for Pediatric Liver Disease, which are non-profit organizations.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for autographs and donations will be required at the door for entry.