The alumni basketball game organized by former MU players DeMarre Carroll and Laurence Bowers will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Some notable players expected to participate in the event in addition to Carroll and Bowers are Doug Smith, Anthony Peeler, Melvin Booker and new grad assistant Phil Pressey.
Proceeds from the game will go toward nonprofit organizations United Community Builders and The Carroll Family Foundation for Pediatric Liver Disease.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for autographs, and donations are required for entry.