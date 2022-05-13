Missouri men’s basketball announced the signing of Cleveland State transfer Tre Gomillion on Friday. The former Viking is one of two players on scholarship to follow coach Dennis Gates to Columbia, the other being D’Moi Hodge. Former Cleveland State guard Ben Sternberg committed to Missouri as a preferred walk-on.
Gomillion is entering his final season of eligibility.
"Mizzou stood out in every aspect," Gomillion said in a news release. "The University has great tradition in both sports and education, the President and Director of Athletics were both very welcome people and I truly couldn't see myself going anywhere else. Coach Gates has an unbelievable bond with his players outside the basketball court, which gives us the confidence as players to play to our potential."
Gomillion was the 2021 Horizon League defensive player of the year. This season, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists.
"We welcome Tre with open arms to the Mizzou family," Gates said in the release. ... "As a team captain at Cleveland State, he was a model student-athlete and a leader for his teammates. He was a former defensive player of the year in the Horizon League and has improved his offensive game every season. Tre's best basketball is ahead of him and we are excited for him to be a Tiger.”
He is the third player whose signing has been announced by the program in as many days. More signing announcements are expected in the coming days.