Missouri men’s basketball was not ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. This is the second consecutive week the Tigers have been unranked.
After receiving 13 votes last week, Missouri received none this week.
Missouri went 1-1 last week, defeating Florida 72-70 and losing to Louisiana State 86-80.
Among other SEC teams, Alabama moved up two spots to No. 6 and Arkansas moved up four spots to No. 8. Tennessee received 14 votes and LSU received two.
Tigers move up in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings, Missouri moved up two spots from last week to No. 45. The Tigers are the sixth-highest-ranked SEC team. No. 7 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 28 LSU and No. 29 Florida are ahead of Missouri.
The Tigers are 7-5 against Quadrant-1 opponents. Quadrant 1 wins are home wins over teams ranked Nos. 1-30 in the NET, neutral-site wins over Nos. 1-50 or road wins over Nos. 1-75. Missouri’s wins came against No. 4 Illinois and No. 7 Alabama at home, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 29 Florida and No. 65 Wichita State on the road and No. 32 Oregon at a neutral site.
Missouri’s tournament projection
CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm projects Missouri as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Palm projects the Tigers will play No. 11 seed Maryland.
Palm projects five other SEC schools would currently make the tournament. Alabama is projected to be a No. 2 seed, Arkansas sits as a No. 3 seed, Tennessee as a No. 5, Florida and LSU each as a No. 7.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects Missouri as a No. 8 seed, facing off against No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure.
Similar to Palm, Lunardi has five SEC teams in his bracket. However, Lunardi projects Tennessee as a No. 6 seed, LSU as a No. 8 and Florida as a No. 9.