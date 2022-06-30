As Dennis Gates continues to get his roster together ahead of the 2022-23 Missouri men’s basketball season, he has already begun to prepare his squad for the 2023-24 campaign, landing MU’s first recruit from the Class of 2023.
The Tigers got a commitment Thursday from 2023 point guard Anthony Robinson out of Tallahassee, Florida. The three-star recruit took to Twitter to announce his choice to join Gates’ squad following his senior season.
Robinson attends Florida State University School, where he won a Class 3A championship last season. He had offers from several schools, including Florida State, Auburn, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.
This is Gates’ first commitment front the 2023 class. He has spent a majority of this offseason retooling the current roster. However, with guards D’Moi Hodge, DeAndre Gholston and Tre Gomillion all in their final years of eligibility, Robinson’s commitment helps fill a looming need for backcourt depth next season.