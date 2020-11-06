After weeks of uncertainty and what’s been a difficult time for college basketball, Missouri and the Southeastern Conference finally managed to solidify a schedule for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
The SEC officially released its full schedule for all men’s teams Friday morning. In addition, Missouri will play five nonconference games at this point, four of which are scheduled to be played at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers' season will begin by hosting Oral Roberts on Nov. 25, and from then up until conference play begins they’ll play at Wichita State and host Liberty and Bradley.
Missouri’s final scheduled nonconference game comes against TCU in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, which won’t be played until Jan. 30, when conference play will be underway.
The Tigers did leave room for mystery, as a “multi team event” is listed as “to be determined” on their schedule. Missouri has been in ongoing talks for weeks about being involved in some type of event outside of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. Its initial plans of an Orlando, Florida, bubble fell through some weeks ago, along with other programs who hoped to play there.
The annual Braggin’ Rights game is up in the air, too. Missouri’s highly anticipated showdown with Illinois has been put on hold for the time being. The Enterprise Center has been ruled out as a location for this year’s matchup, but the two teams are discussing the possibility of still hosting the game in Columbia or Champaign. According to a team spokesperson, there is “no word” on what location the programs are leaning toward as of Thursday night.
The Tigers won’t play their annual Border War game against Kansas, as the effects of COVID-19 have postponed the start of the renewed rivalry until the 2021-22 season. The game will mark the first of six in a series that will span through the 2026-27 season.
As for conference play, Missouri will play Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M both home and away, per usual. Tennessee and South Carolina are this season’s additional home-and-away opponents. Missouri also will host LSU, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Alabama and face Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia and Florida on the road.
The Tigers will begin conference play Dec. 30, when they host Tennessee. Their final conference game will come on March 3, when the team heads to Gainesville to take on Florida. Missouri was 7-11 against conference opponents last season before the coronavirus cut its season short during the SEC Tournament.