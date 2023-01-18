While starter Kobe Brown led Missouri with 17 points, it was the Tigers’ bench that came alive with 48 points in a 79-76 victory over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

Aside from Brown, the Tigers’ four other starters combined for just 14 points. With Mabor Majak and Noah Carter — who is averaging 10.7 points per game — out due to health and safety protocols, the Tigers needed to rely on their bench to improve to 14-4 overall and 3-3 in Southeastern Conference play.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you