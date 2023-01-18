While starter Kobe Brown led Missouri with 17 points, it was the Tigers’ bench that came alive with 48 points in a 79-76 victory over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Aside from Brown, the Tigers’ four other starters combined for just 14 points. With Mabor Majak and Noah Carter — who is averaging 10.7 points per game — out due to health and safety protocols, the Tigers needed to rely on their bench to improve to 14-4 overall and 3-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
“Not having those two, we had to fill the gap,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “We had to roll up our sleeves, and if we saw something missing, the next man had to step up and stand out.”
D’Andre Gholston and Sean East II came alive late after combining for just 14 points in the first half. Gholston finished with 16 points and tied the game twice — first with a 3-pointer with under three minutes to play and another jumper with a minute left. Gholston also eclipsed the 1,000-career point mark in the contest.
East collected half of his 12 points over the final two minutes by going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
“He was able to link in and dial in with his teammates,” Gates said of East. “His teammates gave him confidence, and I thought they pushed him and said, ‘Sean step up.’”
Another player who impressed his teammates was Mohamed Diarra, who is gaining more and more minutes as the season wears on. Gates noted that before the Texas A&M game, Diarra was playing like the best player on the team.
Diarra hit the Tigers’ second-made shot, a 3-pointer. The JUCO transfer from Garden City Community College finished with five points but displayed an aggressive and scrappy style of play on the defensive end, including two steals.
“I thought Mo was able to show teammates, when his back was against the wall, who he really is,” Gates said. “It’s a process and not overnight. He got lost in the process that got him to play in these last three games, and I thought he was very important for us.”
Aidan Shaw finished with seven points, but with Missouri trailing 15-12 early, the freshman splashed a 3-pointer off an assist from Isiaih Mosely. On the Tigers’ next trip down the court following two Derrian Ford free throws, Shaw again connected from beyond the arc for his sixth point of the half and a perfect 100% from the field despite the Tigers shooting just 36% as a team in the first half.
As for Mosley, he hadn’t appeared in a game for the Tigers since their victory over UCF on Dec. 17.
Shortly before halftime, the transfer from Missouri State brought the Tigers within two points with a driving score.
“There is no doubt about it: His teammates definitely have encouraged him and continue to do so by wrapping their arms around him, and we’re excited,” Gates said of Mosley.
On the following possession, Mosely stole the ball from Arkansas’ Davonte Davis while being fouled in the process.
The Rock Bridge alum knocked down two free throws, tying the game at 32 before both teams traded blows before halftime as the Razorbacks carried a 35-34 lead into the locker room. Mosely tied Brown in the first half with eight points and added one rebound, one assist and two steals.
“It definitely takes the load off of everyone,” Brown said. “We have so much depth; you’re not required to do as much as you once were, so that’s always a plus.”