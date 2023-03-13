On Sunday afternoon, Dennis Gates officially joined Quin Snyder, Frank Haith and Cuonzo Martin as the fourth coach in MU history to take the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in their first season.

Unlike the former Missouri coaches, Gates inherited a roster depleted by the transfer portal, leading the first-year coach to add 12 new players.

