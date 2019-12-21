ST. LOUIS — Illinois had the scoring, the marquee win and the freshman phenom coming into its 50th matchup with Missouri on Saturday in St. Louis.
An average of 81.4 points per game heading into Saturday, a win over then-No. 5 Michigan in Champaign and an imposing inside presence in center Kofi Cockburn were the Fighting Illini's calling cards heading into Braggin' Rights game.
What was Missouri's? Old-school, hard-nosed defense that allowed 57.9 points per game entering Saturday, good for 15th nationally.
As the stereotype goes, defense wins championships. Turns out that it can win Braggin' Rights, too.
The Tigers pulled off a statement 63-56 victory against Illinois in winning their second straight game against their rivals at the Enterprise Center, being propelled forward by physical defensive pressure, timely shot-making and an overall handling of business.
Missouri guard Dru Smith, playing in his inaugural Braggin' Rights game after sitting out last season because of transfer rules, led the Tigers with 19 points. He went bucket for bucket with Illini guard and NBA prospect Ayo Dosunmu (21 points), but it was Smith who managed to pull it off for MU.
Make no mistake, though. The defensive fortitude the Tigers showed was outstanding and the prime reason they were able to hold the Braggin' Rights trophy aloft.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has been preaching to his team all season to have a stifling defense, making note that he believes that it separates the good teams from the elite. With as complete a defensive performance against Illinois as any this season, Martin is pleased that his squad seems to be getting the picture.
"If you can (defend), you can hang your head every night that 'if my shot doesn't fall, I know we can rely on this,'" Martin said. "Nobody ever talks about playing defense. Nobody ever talks about how you can be productive playing defense (and) the result of defense. And that (against Illinois) was just getting to understand the results of being an elite defensive team. This is what it can bring for you if you take pride."
Propelled forward by a 19-5 run stretching from the late first half to the early second half, Smith had a stretch of 10 straight MU points during the run to get his high-scoring night going.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood instituted a full-court press in the game's closing minutes as his team went down by as many as 14 points in the second half, with the Illini eventually closing the gap to as a little as five. But the Tigers held firm and didn't budge.
Both teams were atrocious in assist-to-turnover ratio, with the Tigers having nine to 19 and the Illini four to 17, respectively. But it was Smith who Underwood said did a great job of "running the show" at point guard with his game-high four assists. Combined with what Underwood said was the "elite" off-ball cutting of Javon Pickett, it caused Illinois some defensive issues.
Speaking of Pickett, he has the look of a man made for Braggin' Rights. The sophomore, from nearby Belleville, Illinois, had 16 points in last year's game but one-upped himself with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting this time around off the bench.
"He was tremendous. He was the difference in the game," Underwood said of Pickett. "The one thing that Pickett does that's elite is move without the ball. It looked like every time I turned around, it was Pickett."
Perhaps the most striking statistic was Missouri's domination on the glass despite playing without starting center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. for 23 minutes of the game because of foul trouble.
The Tigers only won the overall rebounding battle 36-32, but it was more important who Missouri kept off the glass. Illinois' starting forward combination, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Cockburn, averaged 16.2 rebounds per game combined entering Saturday. They tallied four and two, respectively, against Missouri.
"Giorgi, he's a glue guy. ... They looked at him to get the offense going. And then Kofi, he's a big guy down there," Tigers forward Mitchell Smith, who played a career-high 35 minutes, said about the matchup. "(Kofi's) trying to carve people out and get boards, so we just focused to make sure to keep them off the glass. We know they go to the boards hard, (and) that's going to be a plus for us."
Missouri has one last nonconference contest before Southeastern Conference play begins, a game against lowly Chicago State on Dec. 30 in Columbia. The Cougars currently sit at 352nd out of 353 teams nationally in KenPom rankings.