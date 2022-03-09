TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin knew it wasn’t going to be easy to beat a team three times in a single season. Especially considering MU hasn’t been able to accomplish it since coming to the Southeastern Conference.
Nonetheless, the Tigers managed to beat Ole Miss 72-60 in the opening game of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.
And just like the first two matchups against Ole Miss, Martin needed a spark.
But unlike the first two games, it wasn’t Amari Davis coming off the bench. Instead, it was Ronnie DeGray III, who was the second of only three available bench players for Martin.
Within four minutes of checking in at the 15:46 mark, DeGray had knocked down all three of his 3-point shots and was responsible for 11 straight MU points. While the Tigers have shot their best from behind the arc against the Rebels, it was still unexpected coming from a 26% 3-point shooter.
By the end of the half, DeGray had 14 of the team’s 32 points.
"I felt good," DeGray said. "(It) just felt like the rim was the ocean. Everything was going in."
However, the breakout performance didn’t exactly give the Tigers a dominating advantage.
Kobe Brown and DaJuan Gordon had to sit out for much of the latter end of the opening half due to foul trouble. Javon Pickett had sustained a wrist injury that had him briefly exit the game. Jarron Coleman was held scoreless.
With all the first half road bumps, MU (12-20) was still tied with Ole Miss (13-20) at the break. DeGray’s effort was able to hold off the invading Rebels until reinforcements arrived.
And boy, did the reinforcements arrive.
Before Ole Miss could even get to the first media timeout of the second half, the Tigers had exploded for a 13-2 run and turned a tie game into a MU double-digit lead with Brown, Gordon, Pickett and Coleman all scoring.
And after great ball movement allowed Coleman to get on the scoring sheet with a wide-open 3, Missouri finally found the same offensive rhythm it found the previous two games against the Rebels.
And just like the first two times, the Tigers never looked back.
"We just didn't want to go home," Brown said. "We've been in those situations before and we have let it (get away) from us."
The Rebels only managed to as close as nine points down after the MU run.
"It's just a tough matchup for us," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said of Missouri.
MU currently sits in dead last in scoring offense, but when it plays against Ole Miss, one can hardly tell.
The Tigers finished shooting 54% from the field, which makes it the third-best shooting performance of the season. Three of the top four shooting games have come against the Rebels.
Brown emerged in the latter half with 12 points to lead MU with 16 points total. And despite DeGray not scoring in the second half, his 14 points was the second-most on the team. Amari Davis, Pickett and Coleman all had nine points each, respectively.
"This is an unselfish group," Martin said. "But they don't mind going to Kobe (Brown) when it presents itself."
Entering the game, Missouri was 1-9 in games following a win, and the inability to stack wins has certainly left fans frustrated the entire season. But not only has Martin managed to string off two consecutive wins for the first time since November, but he has also managed to consistently get the better of the Rebels.
The win also was the first win Missouri had against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament (1-2). The Tigers also are 12-1 now when they score 70 points or more, and they are 1-19 this season when it doesn't reach that mark.
However, the Tigers won’t have much time to rest for their next game. MU is set to take on LSU for the second time in 12 days in the second round of the SEC Tournament. And after losing 75-55 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Martin will need a big performance from his team in two straight days.
And only having eight available players certainly makes the quick turnaround even more difficult. But Martin has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
"You're not doing anything new this time. You can draw up one play and it might work, but you're not doing anything new," Martin said. "It's (now) a combination of everything we worked on."
The SEC Tournament may cause a great deal of stress, especially for a coach considered on the "hot seat", but stress seems to be the furthest thing from Martin's mind.
"I love these times because you're with each other as a team, and families are here, so it's a beautiful time that you don't get often," Martin said.
But nonetheless, the Tigers will see another day.