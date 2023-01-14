Sometimes it’s just not your day.
No. 20 Missouri men’s basketball found that out in the second half of its 73-64 loss to Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. Over the final 20 minutes of play, the Tigers made just 10 field goals on 30 attempts as the Gators outscored Missouri 45-36 during that stretch.
While the Tigers shot 42% from the field all game, they missed an element that has been important to their success all season — making 3-point shots. Against Florida, Missouri shot just 3 of 18 from behind the arc, equaling 17%.
MU coach Dennis Gates felt the Tigers were executing the offensive game plan, but the shots just didn’t fall as the team now sits at 13-4 and 2-3 in SEC play.
“When you have Nick Honor 0-of-3 from 3, when you have Noah Carter 0-of-3 from 3, Sean East 0-for-2, I think that would have gave us some confidence if those guys saw that ball go in,” Gates said.
Honor, Carter and East combined for just 16 points, with Carter making up 12 of them. D’Moi Hodge, who is one of Missouri’s premiere 3-point shooters, finished with just six points and three fouls.
Kobe Brown finished with a team-high 21 points. Behind Brown, it was Missouri that built an early 11-0 lead five minutes into the contest with the Tigers‘ leading scorer recording four points, two steals and a rebound in that timespan.
Florida slowly clawed its way back to a 28-28 tie at halftime. This was in spite of big man Colin Castleton recording just six first-half points.
“I still thought our guys didn’t allow the offensive end to impact our defense,” Gates said. “I thought we were able to hold Castleton’s touches below his average, and then in the second half, you can see his passing ability. He was able to end the game with six assists.”
Another element is Missouri’s early success — the assist-to-turnover ratio — also faltered. The Tigers tallied 14 turnovers to just nine assists. Much like against Texas A&M, the Tigers went through long scoring droughts, allowing Florida to control portions of the game as it shot 47% from the field and 43% from behind the arc.
With a majority of the Tigers‘ points coming in the paint, Gates felt his team should’ve had more opportunities at the foul line.
“We’re a physical team, they’re a physical team. There’s no way to score 42 points in the paint and come away with 15 foul shots. That’s impossible, that just does not make sense,” Gates said. “If we go back and look at 42 points in the paint — it is a lot but, we should’ve had 60 by the way of multiple free throws as well.”
The Tigers trailed by as much as 10 in the second half but closed the gap to six with under two minutes to play. Florida’s Kyle Lofton provided the dagger on a jumper with less than a minute to play, and the Gators knocked down free throws to salt away a nine-point victory.
MU ends its road trip with an 0-2 record following its losses to Texas A&M and Florida.
The Tigers return to face another reeling SEC team, as No. 15 Arkansas visits for an early rematch.
The Razorbacks, despite still sitting with a 12-5 record overall, fell to 1-4 in the conference after an 84-69 home loss to No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday and a 97-84 loss Saturday at Vandy.