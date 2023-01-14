Sometimes it’s just not your day.

No. 20 Missouri men’s basketball found that out in the second half of its 73-64 loss to Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. Over the final 20 minutes of play, the Tigers made just 10 field goals on 30 attempts as the Gators outscored Missouri 45-36 during that stretch.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

