TAMPA, Fla — It doesn't take a basketball guru to understand that turnovers result in easy points for the defense. And by forcing 24 turnovers, LSU was able to capitalize for 29 points in a 76-68 win against Missouri men's basketball Thursday.
The 24 turnovers was also the most Missouri has had all season long.
"They do a good job making teams scramble," Trevon Brazile said of LSU's defense.
LSU coach Will Wade has seen his defense create turnovers all season long. The intense ball pressure. The surprise traps. The full-court press. It all comes together to cause havoc on its opposition.
"They do a lot of running and jumping. They like to reach for the ball. They switch five different ways," Javon Pickett said. "It's effective for them."
And for Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, it proved to be extremely tough to prepare his team for that defense less than 24 hours after beating Ole Miss in the first round.
In the first half against the Rebels, MU only had four turnovers. In just the first four minutes against LSU, Missouri had matched that number. When MU headed to the locker room for halftime, the number grew to 15.
Martin's message at halftime: Settle down.
"Settle down. Read the defense. Make plays to go over the top," Martin said to his struggling team at the break. "What makes them (LSU) effective defensively is the press that gets steals, but in the half court, you can make plays."
But despite the horrid day protecting the basketball, it didn't sink Missouri like it usually does. That was probably because LSU had turned the ball over 19 times itself. The difference though, was that MU only got 14 points off of those.
"We caused 24 turnovers, which was good," Wade said. "We still turn the ball over way too much, so we got to get that corrected."
Wade and his team now prepare for fourth-seeded Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday.
With Missouri's season now at an end, it finished with an average of 14.4 turnovers a game, which is the highest it's been since Martin arrived. In Martin's five seasons at the helm, his team has averaged 14 turnovers a game in four of those seasons. The lone exception came in the 2020-2021 season when the Tigers posted a 13.3 average.
So if Martin returns for a sixth season, something high on his to-do list will be to find a point guard, which ought to help solve the turnover issues.