After Missouri picked up a player from the portal Monday, one of its own entered Tuesday. On Tuesday, junior forward Mohamed Diarra entered the transfer portal. Diarra leaves Columbia after just one season with the Tigers.
Diarra was Dennis Gates’ first recruit for the 2022-23 season, and the coach released a statement on Twitter following Diarra’s signaled his intention to leave.
“I just want to say Thank You to MOHAMED DIARRA for his contributions to our program & institution under my leadership,” Gates wrote in the tweet. “Once a MIZZOU Tiger, always a MIZZOU Tiger! We love you & I am here if you need me! May the portal be (with) you!”
Diarra appeared in 25 games for the Tigers, with all of his six starts coming in the Tigers’ final four regular-season games and two SEC Tournament games. He averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.6 blocks per game. At 6-foot-10, Diarra’s strength came on the offensive and defensive glass. During SEC play, Diarra recorded 10-plus rebounds in three games.
He scored a season-high 11 points at Mississippi, but perhaps his best performance came against Alabama. Against the Crimson Tide, Diarra recorded eight points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block. In MU’s NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against Princeton, Diarra tallied two blocks, including one on Tosan Evbuomwan.
Prior to joining MU, Diarra spent two seasons at Garden City Community College. He was named the 2021 Kansas Jayhawk Community College Player of the Year. In the following season, Diarra was named the 2022 KJCCC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was the No. 1-rated JUCO recruit according to jucorecruiting.com.
Tigers pursuing other bigs
Diarra’s exit leaves a need for an experienced big man for the Tigers. The only players set to be on MU’s roster heading into the 2023-24 seasonwho are over 6-9 are 7-0 incoming freshman Jordan Butler and 7-2 walk-on Mabor Majak, the latter of whom appeared in eight games for Missouri last season.
The Tigers currently have interest in several big men. According to Stockrisers’ Jake Weingarten, the Tigers have interest in 6-11 TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr., who averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 24 games for the Horned Frogs.
Per 247Sports’ Transfer Portal, Coastal Carolina center Essam Mostafa met with the Tigers over Zoom. At 6-9, 250 pounds, Mostafa averaged 12.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past three seasons with the Chanticleers. Mostafa and Coastal Carolina faced Gates and MU in a 89-51 home win for the Tigers on Nov. 23. While being held to just two points, Mostafa grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.
Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp entered the transfer portal Tuesday. At 7-5, Sharp averaged 7.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game for the Hilltoppers. For two seasons from 2019-21, Sharp played at John A. Logan College under Kyle Smithpeters, who is currently an assistant coach on Gates’ staff.