After Missouri picked up a player from the portal Monday, one of its own entered Tuesday. On Tuesday, junior forward Mohamed Diarra entered the transfer portal. Diarra leaves Columbia after just one season with the Tigers.

Diarra was Dennis Gates’ first recruit for the 2022-23 season, and the coach released a statement on Twitter following Diarra’s signaled his intention to leave.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

