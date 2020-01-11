Missouri men’s basketball announced before Saturday’s game against Florida that freshman guard Mario McKinney Jr. has been suspended indefinitely.
“He’s not a part of the team right now, I’ll leave it at that,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said postgame
Martin had no further comments on the former Vashon guard.
The three-star guard was well known in high school for his highlight-reel dunks and incredible leaping ability. So far for the Tigers, McKinney has seen limited minutes, a common theme for freshmen among Martin-coached teams. Martin prefers veterans and expects players to earn minutes by showing they can defend.
McKinney has scored 18 points with two assists and four turnovers in just 59 minutes this season. McKinney made his SEC debut against Kentucky, scoring three points and grabbing three rebounds. He played two minutes against Tennessee and did not score.