MU freshmen show flashes of potential, but not ready yet
Matt Brolley
It certainly didn’t take an expert to find out that a program like Missouri and a program like Paul Quinn didn’t belong on the same court together.
Nonetheless, throughout all of college basketball, these kind of matchups take place during the nonconference schedule in November and December all the time. The lesser opponents usually want to get “big league” experience and get some money to help finance their program. The favorites usually will use the advantage of a big lead to get experience for those at the end of the bench.
For an MU squad that welcomes five new freshmen, Monday night’s matchup served as the first real opportunity for them to see the court. The struggles against mid-major teams — Central Michigan, Kansas City, Northern Illinois — didn’t provide an adequate time for the inexperienced. However, the blow-out loss to Florida State allowed the end of the bench to see some minutes.
Despite a brief moment where Paul Quinn had a lead (10-9 at the 12:11 mark in the first half) the Tigers’ 25-4 run to end the half put the game out of reach, ultimately allowing the four active freshmen to get playing time.
Anton Brookshire: Brookshire was in and out of coach Cuonzo Martin’s rotation in the early season, but he definitely still looks raw. Whether it be a foul playing full-court defense or an unforced turnover while running the offense, the freshman point guard still looks to force things, which is usually a sign of trying to adjust to the tempo of the college game. However, his ability to run the offense and play well defensively will most likely keep him in the rotation throughout the season. In Brookshire’s 16 minutes of play, he had three points, two assists and two steals, posting a plus/minus of +15.
“I think Anton did some good things settling in, and for him, once he sees the ball go in he’s a different player ‘cause he can really catch and shoot the ball,” Martin said.
Yaya Keita: The other fellow freshman that is in Martin’s regular rotation is the big man from St. Louis. Standing at 6-foot-8, he serves as a center when Martin chooses to have one. While flashing his potential with blocks, inside defense, and a made 3-pointer against SMU, he also has shown moments of inexperience. If Martin and his staff want to compete with conference opponents, the further development of Keita will play a big role, especially considering the lack of bigs Missouri has. In the nine minutes logged against Paul Quinn, Keita had a plus/minus of +9 despite fouling out.
“We got to continue to get Yaya going,” Martin said. “Because we need to be around the rim and be assertive.”
Sean Durugordon: Despite spending the second half of last season on the Tigers’ bench, Durugordon still hasn’t seen the floor very much for MU yet. Entering the game with five minutes left, the Queens, New York, forward showcased his want to score, recording six points on five shots. Durugordon could possibly start to feature in the rotation regularly if MU’s offense continues its slump because in just10 minutes, he has 12 points.
Kaleb Brown: The younger brother of Kobe Brown, Kaleb hadn’t seen any action aside from the Florida State game until the four-minute mark against Paul Quinn. An assist from Brookshire aided Kaleb’s first-career basket with more than a minute left. And while Kaleb may not be a player to fill the stat sheet this season, Martin hinted that the freshmen from Hunstville, Alabama, may get himself into the rotation for his non-scoring abilities.
“I think Kaleb has the chance to get into the rotation,” Martin said. “He’s more of a point guard, facilitator anyway.”
Trevon Brazile: Brazille is still inactive for the Tigers, but has participated in warmups for the last stretch of games. Martin said he is healthy enough to play, but hasn’t proved himself in practice yet to see the floor. The forward from Kickapoo is expected to bring some extra athleticism for Martin’s team when he does make his debut.
“It’s just a matter of how he progresses in practice,” Martin said. “He seems to be fine as of right now.”
While Paul Quinn may not serve as the most accurate indicator of where Missouri is compared to its opponents, it did show the Missouri faithful that the freshman class that Martin brought in still has some developing to do. However, if the Tigers find themselves struggling in the midst of conference play, the various abilities these freshmen can bring may help re-energize the team.
Flashes of potential proved that these players have the ability to bring Missouri fans to their feet, but given their performance in the limited time given, it just isn’t right now.