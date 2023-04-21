Missouri’s Kaleb Brown, middle, pushes back against SIU-Edwardsville’s Terrance (copy)

Missouri’s Kaleb Brown, middle, pushes back against SIU-Edwardsville’s Terrance Thompson on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Brown entered the transfer portal Friday evening.

 Shane Palma/Missourian

After appearing in just 11 games last season, Missouri men's basketball guard Kaleb Brown entered the transfer portal Friday.

"I am thankful to my coaches and the University of Missouri for allowing me to play the game I love," Brown said in a statement on Twitter. "These past two years in Columbia have been nothing but amazing."

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

