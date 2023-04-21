After appearing in just 11 games last season, Missouri men's basketball guard Kaleb Brown entered the transfer portal Friday.
"I am thankful to my coaches and the University of Missouri for allowing me to play the game I love," Brown said in a statement on Twitter. "These past two years in Columbia have been nothing but amazing."
Brown is the third player from the Tigers 2022-23 roster to enter the portal, joining Mohammed Diarra and Ronnie DeGray III. Both have yet to announce where they're playing next season.
After appearing in 27 games as a freshman, Brown played just 86 minutes and scored nine points in the 2022-23 season.
Brown's choice to enter the portal comes as Missouri fans still await a decision from his brother, Kobe Brown, who can return to Columbia for his final season of eligibility or take his talents to the NBA. MU coach Dennis Gates said no one will know what Kobe Brown will decide until after the NBA Draft combine May 16-18 in Chicago.
The deadline for players to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining their college eligibility is Sunday.
With three players now in the portal, Missouri has remained active in recruiting newcomers to replace its departing pieces. On Thursday, the Tigers secured the commitment of former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, who averaged 9.5 points per game with the Cyclones last season.
Grill is the fourth player from the portal who will make his MU debut in 2023. The Tigers also acquired Colorado State transfer John Tonje, former John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis and Indiana transfer Tamar Bates.
Missouri also appears to still be hunting for a center, hosting Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick on a visit earlier this week.