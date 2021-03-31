Missouri South Carolina Basketball (copy)

South Carolina guard AJ Lawson (00) dribbles as Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) pursues during a game Feb. 20 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Watson hentered the transfer portal, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

 Tracy Glantz/The Associated Press

Missouri men’s basketball guard Torrence Watson has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 guard becomes the fifth Tiger to enter the transfer portal since Missouri’s NCAA Tournament loss against Oklahoma on March 20, joining Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith, Parker Braun and Ed Chang.

Watson, a junior, came to Missouri as a highly-touted recruit who excelled at 3-point shooting. However, as Watson’s offensive production declined each season, so did his minutes. He played sparingly this season, averaging 1.8 points in 7.2 minutes.

Still, Watson was due to play a more prominent role next season even before the mass turnover, with the presumable exit of seniors Dru Smith, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon.

The move leaves the Tigers with just three non-seniors from this season’s squad who haven’t entered the transfer portal — Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett and Jordan Wilmore. Missouri has five incoming freshmen and one transfer, Amari Davis, committed.

Watson’s departure will leave the Tigers with four open scholarship spots.

