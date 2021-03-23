A team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Missouri guard Xavier Pinson entered the transfer portal.
The news comes after the Tigers’ first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament in a loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. Pinion did not play the final 5:52 of the game, which raised questions about coach Cuonzo Martin’s decision-making from Missouri fans.
The broadcast suggested that he had been injured, but Pinson quickly took to Instagram to dispel the rumor. “100% physically healthy, 100% mentally hurt,” he said on his story. He followed with several other subliminal messages through the weekend that stirred rumors of a transfer.
Now, Missouri’s last available point guard has joined the portal as many others across the nation have. While Martin has a fruitful class of freshmen to look forward to — including four-star point guard Anton Brookshire — he’ll likely seek some veteran leadership in the backcourt.
Pinson’s production is a big loss. The junior averaged 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists this past season.