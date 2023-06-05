Missouri men’s basketball made an addition to its coaching staff Monday, bringing in former Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich as a special assistant to the head coach. The news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
Lottich spent the past 10 seasons with Valparaiso — three as an assistant and seven as a head coach. He compiled a record of 108-117 during his tenure with the Crusaders, which included an NIT appearance during the 2016-17 season, before being dismissed by the program at the end of last season.