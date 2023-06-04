Connor Vanover, a 7-foot-5 forward from Oral Roberts, committed to Missouri men's basketball on Sunday evening after visiting MU last week.
Dennis Gates tweeted the bat signal shortly before 9 p.m., signaling that Missouri picked up a player. Vanover later confirmed that he was the player the Tigers acquired via social media with a caption saying: "For The Kids," followed by a Tiger emoji.
Vanover addresses Missouri's need for a veteran big man. He's played over 1,900-plus minutes in four seasons with California, Arkansas and Oral Roberts while starting in 86 of 106 games he's appeared in.
Last season, Vanover was dominant in his lone season with Oral Roberts as he earned All-Summit League honors and won the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award and finished second in the nation in blocks with 108. The Golden Eagles finished 30-5 while appearing in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed. Vanover himself averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.
Vanover becomes the fourth player the Tigers acquired through the transfer portal along with Iowa State's Caleb Grill, Campbell's Jesús Carralero, Colorado State's John Tonje and Indiana's Tamar Bates.