Connor Vanover, a 7-foot-5 forward from Oral Roberts, committed to Missouri men's basketball on Sunday evening after visiting MU last week.

Dennis Gates tweeted the bat signal shortly before 9 p.m., signaling that Missouri picked up a player. Vanover later confirmed that he was the player the Tigers acquired via social media with a caption saying: "For The Kids," followed by a Tiger emoji. 

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu