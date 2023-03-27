Missouri coach Dennis Gates landed his first acquisition in the transfer portal for the 2023-24 season Monday: Colorado State guard John Tonje, who spent the past four seasons with the Rams.
Tonje has one season of eligibility left due to the option of exercising his COVID year, which was granted to players who were active during the 2020-21 season. Last season, Tonje ranked second in scoring for the Rams with 14.6 points per game while appearing and starting in all of the team’s 33 games.
He’ll be a bit closer to home than he was in Colorado State. Tonje’s hometown is Omaha, Nebraska, where he played at Omaha Central High School.
According to Stockrisers’ Jake Weingarten, Tonje also received interest from Arkansas, Iowa State, Illinois, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, TCU, Utah, Virginia and Xavier.
Help replenish 3-point shooting
Over the course of four years in Fort Collins, Colorado, Tonje developed into a reliable shooter from behind the arc. Over the past four years, Tonje has seen an uptick in made 3-pointers. His 3-point percentage has climbed in each of the past three seasons.
During the 2022-23 season Tonje knocked down 38.9% of his 3-pointers on 157 attempts. His 61 made 3s ranked ninth in the Mountain West Conference.
On MU’s roster during the 2022-23 season only D’Moi Hodge attempted (250) and made (100) more 3-pointers than Tonje did last season. Tonje will help fill the void left by Hodge, who departs after exhausting his eligibility. His field-goal percentage is also similar to Hodge’s — both shoot between 47-48%.
Size
Tonje displays great size at the guard position. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, only Kaleb Brown, 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, is bigger than Tonje among MU’s guards.
Last season, Tonje averaged 4.7 rebounds per game, which would’ve ranked second on MU’s roster behind Kobe Brown’s 6.4 per game. The only other Tigers guard to average close to four rebounds per game was Hodge with 3.9.
Missouri struggled in the rebounding department in Gates’ first season as coach. The Tigers won the rebounding battle twice all season — those came in their games against Lindenwood and Southern Indiana. The inability to win on the boards is one of a few reasons why MU lost to Princeton, which outrebounded Missouri by a margin of 14.
No MU guard had more than five games with seven or more rebounds. Tonje had six during the 2022-23 season, which included a 13-boards performance against Penn State.
Scoring against high-level competition
The Mountain West Conference isn’t among the Power Six conferences, but Tonje and the Rams still faced some tough competition during the 2022-23 season. Colorado State faced the nation’s 82nd-toughest schedule according to ESPN’s SOS rank, which includes game location, day’s rest, travel distance, high altitude and opponent strength.
In the Charleston Classic, Tonje scored 14 against South Carolina and matched that total against Penn State, which made the NCAA Tournament. He had a 17-point performance in a two-point win over a St. Mary’s team that finished 27-8. Against Utah State, a team MU became familiar with in the NCAA Tournament, Tonje dropped 20 points on 60% shooting.
Colorado State faced Final Four-bound San Diego State three times. In the Rams three meetings with the Aztecs he averaged 16 points on 57% shooting.
Insurance at the guard position Isiaih Mosley, Nick Honor Sean East II and Kaleb Brown all could return for another season, but no announcement has been made on whether any of them will return in 2023-24. DeAndre Gholston, Hodge and Tre Gomillion have no eligibility left.
The Tigers have commitments high-school recruit Anthony Robinson and junior-college transfer Curt Lewis.
Tonje brings experience and certainty at the guard position while MU awaits decisions on other players that have remaining eligibility.