Missouri coach Dennis Gates landed his first acquisition in the transfer portal for the 2023-24 season Monday: Colorado State guard John Tonje, who spent the past four seasons with the Rams.

Tonje has one season of eligibility left due to the option of exercising his COVID year, which was granted to players who were active during the 2020-21 season. Last season, Tonje ranked second in scoring for the Rams with 14.6 points per game while appearing and starting in all of the team’s 33 games.

