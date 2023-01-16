After landing the top two 2022 junior college players, Mohamed Diarra and Sean East II, Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates has once again tapped into the JUCO ranks in 2023. The Tigers received a commitment from John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis on Monday.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter.

