After landing the top two 2022 junior college players, Mohamed Diarra and Sean East II, Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates has once again tapped into the JUCO ranks in 2023. The Tigers received a commitment from John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis on Monday.
Lewis, a 6-foot-5 inch sophomore, transferred to John A. Logan after playing two seasons with Eastern Kentucky, where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He is currently listed at No. 3 in the 2023 JUCO recruiting rankings according to jucorecruiting.com.
Lewis has started 16 games for the Volunteers — now coached by Smithpeters' brother, Tyler — so far this season and currently averages 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He's scored more than 20 points on three occasions so far this season and is shooting 49.1% from 3-point range.
Gates also recruited East from John A. Logan, and East's coach with the Volunteers, Kyle Smithpeters, is now an assistant with the Tigers. East has carved out a role off the bench for MU this season, currently averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 assists per game. Diarra, the No. 1 player in the 2022 JUCO rankings last season, has seen an uptick in minutes in the Tigers' last two games, notching nine in both of Missouri's losses to Texas A&M and Florida.
In addition to Lewis, Gates has added four high school recruits in the Class of 2023 so far. Anthony Robinson II, Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler are all listed as four-star recruits by 247Sports, while forward Danny Stephens will join the Tigers as a preferred walk-on. 247Sports currently has Missouri listed at No. 20 in its 2023 team rankings.