The month of January hasn’t treated TCU men’s basketball well.
After an 82-46 blowout loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 12 that pushed TCU’s losing streak to three games, the Horned Frogs were dealt a different type of three-game streak.
Following the loss in Norman, TCU had its next three games postponed because of COVID-19. TCU was scheduled to play West Virginia on Jan. 16, but a positive case within the Mountaineers’ program forced the game to be postponed. Then, the Horned Frogs had their own COVID-19 issues, putting the team on pause for a week and postponing their next two scheduled games.
TCU, which plays at Missouri on saturday, finally returned to the court Thursday night, 16 days since its most recent game. The Horned Frogs traveled to Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 15 Kansas.
TCU looked like a team that had not played in over two weeks, turning the ball over a season-high 22 times. While the Jayhawks weren’t much better, they were able to pull away with a win behind an 11-1 run in the final minutes.
A TCU win would’ve given the Horned Frogs their first victory over a ranked opponent this season. Despite the loss, TCU will get another shot at a Top-15 road victory Saturday as it travels to Columbia to face No. 12 Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Big 12/SEC Challenge began in the 2013-14 season. This is the fourth time the Tigers have competed in the series, with Missouri posting a 1-2 record. Missouri’s only win in the series came against West Virginia in the inaugural season.
The Tigers (10-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) are coming off their own tough loss after squandering a second-half lead to Auburn. While Missouri had plenty of opportunities, the Tigers couldn’t muster a late run.
One positive for Missouri is that the Horned Frogs don’t have Auburn’s Sharife Cooper, who scored 28 points against the Tigers. Instead, TCU (9-6, 2-5 Big 12) relies on its backcourt tandem of RJ Nembhard and Mike Miles.
The two Texas natives were the only TCU players to reach double digits in its loss to Kansas. For the season, Nembhard and Miles make up 45% of the Horned Frogs’ scoring. For TCU to have any shot, it will likely need big numbers from this duo.
For Missouri, Saturday could be a prime opportunity to get two of its own players back on the right track.
Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson struggled mightily against Auburn and could use a bounce-back game. Each player shot 2 for 11 in Tuesday’s 88-82 loss to Auburn.
“Those guys are better than that,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
Smith hasn’t been the sharpshooter Martin expects him to be. In seven conference games, Smith is only shooting 22.9% from 3. Smith has NBA range from behind the arc, but Martin believes he’s catching the ball too deep on the perimeter.
“He shot three or four tough 3s so far off the line,” Martin said. “That’s a tough shot.”
Everything slows down in conference play because of the familiarity teams have scouting opposing players. With an underwhelming nonconference opponent in TCU coming to town with only a full day to prep for an early Saturday game, this might be Smith’s best chance yet to get going on the offensive end.
As for Pinson, consistency has also been an issue. The 6-foot-2 guard has struggled to produce in games following big performances. For example, Pinson scored 22 points against Oregon on Dec. 2, only to score three points against Wichita State four days later. After scoring 23 points against Arkansas on Jan. 2, Pinson’s scoring production fell off, averaging just 7.3 points in the following three games.
Now, the point guard finds himself in another up-and-down stretch. After posting a season-high 27 points against Tennessee last Saturday, Pinson scored just seven in Tuesday’s loss to Auburn.
Despite the rough performance, Saturday’s matchup bodes well for Pinson. TCU’s 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuel is the only shot blocker for the Horned Frogs, averaging 2.1 blocks per game. If Pinson can get downhill, it will not only help him get going, but will open up perimeter shots for Smith and others.
TCU also does a good job of not putting opposing teams on the line. Entering Thursday, the Horned Frogs only allowed 14.9 free throw attempts per game, good for 38th-best in the nation. Kansas didn’t even get to the charity stripe in the first half against TCU, finishing with 16 free throw attempts, many of which came in the last few minutes.
On the other hand, Missouri’s one of the better teams in the nation at getting to the line, ranking first in the SEC in free throw attempts per game (23.3). Something has got to give, and if the Tigers can get to the line often it will likely put Missouri over the edge.
The two teams will square off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mizzou Arena. The game will be televised on ESPNU.