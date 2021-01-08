Missouri men’s basketball had its Saturday game against LSU postponed and paused its activities because of COVID-19 protocols as of Friday afternoon, per a release.
The response comes after a reported positive case within the program as well as contract tracing. Missouri (7-2, 1-2 SEC) spent the first half of its week in Starkville, Mississippi, where it took on Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Following a 78-63 loss, Missouri traveled back home Tuesday night. It since has encountered issues and subsequently canceled the game against LSU, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. LSU instead will travel to play Ole Miss. The status of Missouri's games next week against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M has yet to be determined.
This is the first instance this season in which the Tigers have dealt with COVID-19 within the program. There is currently no word whether their meeting versus LSU will be rescheduled, but the Southeastern Conference has allotted time at the end of the regular season for programs to amend missed dates.
“This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape,” coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release, “and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost.”