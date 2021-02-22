Missouri men’s basketball moved down four spots to No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. This is Missouri’s 11th straight week in the AP Top 25 rankings.
The Tigers went 1-1 last week, losing to Georgia 80-70 and defeating South Carolina 93-78.
Among other SEC teams, Alabama moved up two spots to No. 6 and Arkansas moved up four spots to No. 20. Tennessee moved down six spots, coming in at No. 25. LSU also received votes.
Tigers move down in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings, Missouri moved down two spots from last week to No. 39. The Tigers are now the sixth-highest-ranked SEC team. Ahead of Missouri is No. 8 Alabama, No. 17 Tennessee, No. 26 Arkansas, No. 27 LSU and No. 29 Florida.
The Tigers are 6-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents. Quadrant 1 wins are home wins over teams ranked Nos. 1-30 in the NET, neutral-site wins over Nos. 1-50 or road wins over Nos. 1-75. Missouri’s Quadrant 1 wins came against No. 4 Illinois and No. 8 Alabama at home, No. 17 Tennessee, No. 26 Arkansas and No. 62 Mississippi on the road and No. 42 Oregon at a neutral site.
Missouri’s tournament projection
CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm projects Missouri as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Palm projects the Tigers will play No. 13 seed North Texas.
Palm projects five other SEC schools would currently make the tournament. Alabama is projected to be a No. 2 seed, Tennessee sits as a No. 4 seed, along with Arkansas as a No. 6, Florida as a No. 7 and LSU as a No. 8.