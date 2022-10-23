Danny Stephens (mug)

Danny Stephens

 courtesy of 247Sports

Missouri men's basketball added a fourth name to its list of commitments from the Class of 2023 on Saturday, when Danny Stephens announced he will be joining Dennis Gates' squad.

Stephens is a 6-foot-6 forward from Southeastern High School in Augusta, Illinois. He will join the Tigers as a prefered walk-on.

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism.

