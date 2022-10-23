Missouri men's basketball added a fourth name to its list of commitments from the Class of 2023 on Saturday, when Danny Stephens announced he will be joining Dennis Gates' side.
Stephens is a 6-foot-6 forward from Southeastern High School in Augusta, Illinois. He will join the Tigers as a prefered walk-on.
While Stephens does not yet have a star rating on 247Sports, he holds offers from several Division I programs including South Dakota and Eastern Illinois.
Stephens joins Anthony Robinson II, Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler as players have all committed to MU from the Class of 2023. Missouri's class is currently listed as the 15th-best in the country by 247Sports.