Missouri men's basketball hired David "Dickey" Nutt as its second assistant coach under Dennis Gates, the program announced Thursday. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the news.
Nutt was most recently the head coach at Gaston, a community college in Dallas, North Carolina. He has more than 30 years of Division I coaching experience, with 19 coming as a head coach. Nutt worked with Gates at Florida State as a video coordinator and Cleveland State as a special assistant.
The hire was made about a week after Missouri announced Charlton Young as its lead assistant under Gates.
"I feel so fortunate and honored to be a part of Coach Gates' staff here at the University of Missouri," Nutt said in a news release. "I've seen firsthand his work ethic, his love for young people, game preparation and his masterful recruiting ability. I am excited to be reunited with him and eager to go to work in building a championship program — on and off the court."
Nutt was the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995-2008 and Southeast Missouri from 2009-15. His head-coaching record is 279-304.
He won Sun Belt coach of the year in 1997-98 and the the Sun Belt Tournament the next season. That title led to Arkansas State's only NCAA Tournament appearance.
"We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience on our staff," Gates said in the release. "Coach Nutt has a wealth of basketball knowledge and recruiting relationships in our state which will be a tremendous asset to our program, our Athletic Department, our University and CoMo."
Nutt played college basketball at Oklahoma State and began his coaching career at Stillwater High School after his playing career ended. He has also coached at Oklahoma State and Stetson as an assistant.
His older brother, Houston Nutt, coached football at Arkansas and Ole Miss, among other stops. His brothers Dennis and Danny Nutt also played college athletics — and, in Dennis' case, in the NBA — and coach and coached, respectively, in college.