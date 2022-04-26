Missouri men's basketball alumni Laurence Bowers and DeMarre Carroll announced an alumni game scheduled for July 16 at Mizzou Arena. The last alumni game took place in 2017.
Rosters will be "shared as confirmed," Bowers said on Instagram.
All proceeds from the game will "go to a few deserving" non-profit organizations, Bowers said on Instagram. The game is part of the MU Athletics Come Home Tour this summer.
Bowers was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2009 after a successful college career at Missouri and Vanderbilt. He averaged 11.2 points over the course of his collegiate career.
Bowers was undrafted and played for the Grizzlies in the NBA Summer League before playing professionally abroad in Israel and Italy after playing four years for Missouri.