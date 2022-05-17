Missouri men's basketball announced the signings of Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter and Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Carter has two years of eligibility remaining, while Hodge is entering his final season of eligibility.
Hodge played for new MU coach Dennis Gates at Cleveland State.
Carter was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, at one point being No. 17 in ESPN's ranking of players in the portal. He was named in the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team after averaging 15 points and 4.1 rebounds this season.
"I chose Mizzou because it felt like home and it felt like where God wanted me," Carter said in a release. "Mizzou stood out to me because I wanted to be a part of the change. Coach Gates was a huge part of that, I truly felt like he wants what is best for me and my family. The entire coaching staff is amazing and I know we are ready to win in Columbia."
Carter also had 58 assists, 19 steals and 12 blocks last season.
"Noah is a tremendous addition to our program," Gates said in the release. "He has been associated with winning programs throughout his basketball career and his ability to produce offense in a variety of ways will help us immediately on the court. Noah is also a standout student in the classroom and community who will continue to add value to our team."
Hodge was the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Horizon League First Team selection last season. He was Cleveland State's leading scorer with 15.5 points per game. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.4 assists this season.
"I picked Mizzou because of the campus atmosphere and the way the students and fans show support," Hodge said in a release. "My relationship with Coach Gates began when I was in JUCO and he was my first Division 1 offer. Picking to come to Mizzou wasn't hard when I looked at my relationship with Coach Gates and the rest of the staff."
Hodge won two Horizon League regular season titles and a conference tournament.
"We are excited to welcome D'Moi to Mizzou," Gates said in the release. "He understands the culture we are establishing here and will contribute at a high level on the court. D'Moi is a terrific young man that will represent us well in the classroom, basketball court and the community."