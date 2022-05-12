Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston has officially signed with Missouri men's basketball, the program announced Thursday. He is the second announcement in as many days, with the program announcing top junior college recruit Mohamed Diarra on Wednesday.
This upcoming season is Gholston's final year of eligibility.
"I have had a front row seat to DeAndre the last two seasons as we competed against one another in the Horizon League," coach Dennis Gates said in a news release. "DeAndre is a big guard who has a natural ability to score the ball. His outside shooting will benefit us immediately and his size will allow him to switch on to multiple positions defensively."
Gholston was the first Division I transfer to commit to the Tigers after Gates took over. He averaged 14.3 points this season on 36.1% shooting from the field. He also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Before playing at Milwaukee, Gholston was a JUCO standout at Tallahassee Community College after transferring there from Kent State.
"Mizzou stood out to me from the beginning because of the opportunities," Gholston said in the release. "There's a chance for myself and our entire team to build something special and I wanted to be a part of that. My relationship with Coach Gates started back when I was in junior college and just kept growing. He's someone I really respect and wanted to play for."