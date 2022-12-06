Missouri made its first appearance in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s updated 2022-23 bracketology Tuesday. The Tigers are one of 14 new teams making their first appearance in Lunardi’s bracketology. Currently, he has seven SEC teams projected to make the 68-team field with Missouri joining Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Lunardi projects Missouri as a No. 10 seed in the West region. The matchup for the Tigers would be against the No. 7 seed Xavier in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the winner playing whoever comes out of a No. 2 versus No. 15 seeded matchup between Virginia and Colgate. Missouri is 3-6 all-time against the Musketeers, and last played them in a 63-58 overtime loss during the 2019-20 season in Cincinnati. The last time the two teams met in the NCAA Tournament was during the 1986-87 season when the No. 4 seed — and Big 8 regular season and tournament champion Tigers — were upset by Xavier 70-69 in the first round.
Missouri’s appearance in Lunardi’s bracketology is credited to a hot start for coach Dennis Gates’ team. The Tigers 9-0 start is the best for any Missouri team since the 2013-14 season, when Frank Haith’s team started 12-0. With a 23-12 record, Missouri failed to make the big dance but still appeared in postseason play — taking down Davidson before falling to Southern Miss in the NIT Tournament.
The Tigers’ most recent appearance in the NCAA Tournament was during the 2020-21 season as a No. 9 seed where they fell to Oklahoma 72-68 in Indianapolis. Missouri’s last NCAA tournament win came in 2010 against Clemson.
With three of MU’s next four opponents ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll — No. 6 Kansas, No. 17 Illinois and No. 16 Kentucky — Missouri will have a chance to build on its resume.
Mizzou Arena sees quickest sellout in five years
With Kansas coming to Columbia on Saturday, no empty seats are expected in the 15,000-plus-seat Mizzou Arena. Tickets for the first Border War in Columbia in a decade sold out Dec. 1 after going on presale Nov. 14. Per Mizzou Ticket Office Information, it is the quickest sellout since the Tigers defeated Iowa State in the 2017 season opener.
Tickets first went on sale to Tiger Scholarship Fund donors. They sold out before the public sale.
As for MU students, the claim process for 3,500 tickets started Monday. Students were placed in tiers based off of how many select men’s and women’s basketball games they attended. The students in Tier 1had to attend a minimum of eight games. Tier 2 students attended five to seven games, while Tier 3 was four games or less.
The Tigers tip off against Kansas at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.