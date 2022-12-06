Missouri forward Kobe Brown talks to the team in a pregame huddle (copy)

Missouri forward Kobe Brown talks to the team in a pregame huddle before the Tigers game against Lindenwood on Nov. 13 at Mizzou Arena.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Missouri made its first appearance in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s updated 2022-23 bracketology Tuesday. The Tigers are one of 14 new teams making their first appearance in Lunardi’s bracketology. Currently, he has seven SEC teams projected to make the 68-team field with Missouri joining Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Lunardi projects Missouri as a No. 10 seed in the West region. The matchup for the Tigers would be against the No. 7 seed Xavier in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the winner playing whoever comes out of a No. 2 versus No. 15 seeded matchup between Virginia and Colgate. Missouri is 3-6 all-time against the Musketeers, and last played them in a 63-58 overtime loss during the 2019-20 season in Cincinnati. The last time the two teams met in the NCAA Tournament was during the 1986-87 season when the No. 4 seed — and Big 8 regular season and tournament champion Tigers — were upset by Xavier 70-69 in the first round.

  Reporter, Fall 2022

