It was Missouri men's basketball's 11th turnover Tuesday. Trey Wade stole the ball from DaJuan Gordon and got the easy, uncontested dunk. He looked over at his bench, put on a cheeky smile and jogged back on defense.
That wasn't the only time No. 23 Arkansas made its way to the rim too easily.
Jaylin Williams waltzed through the paint and to the basket for an easy slam, and the sizable Razorbacks fan base at Mizzou Arena let him hear it. Those traveling supporters never saw their team trail in their 76-57 win, much like the 44-point win in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Jan. 12.
"I just think we weren't great tonight," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "They made shots."
In reality, it was never a contest. It was tied after Trevon Brazile tipped in a good lob pass from Jarron Coleman, but there was never the sense that the Tigers had a win in them. Not when Williams gets a dunk that easily. Not when 5-foot-7 Chris Lykes skips through two defenders on his way to an easy basket.
Not when Missouri concedes 45 points in the first half.
"From start to finish I thought (Arkansas) obviously played better," Martin said. "We weren't as aggressive (as) I thought we would be and should be."
Javon Pickett finished with 13 points and was the only Tiger to finish with more than six points in the first half, though he didn't score in the second. Six of Missouri’s eight available players finished the half with four or less points. Kobe Brown had two points in the first half and finished with six.
Missouri is now 0-11 when Brown scores in the single digits.
In contrast, Arkansas had five players finish with double-digit point totals. Williams finished with 13. Stanley Umude finished with a game-high 23 points. JD Notae had 17. Davis and Wade finished with 11 and 12, respectively. Au'Diese Toney was Arkansas' only starter who didn't finish with 10 or more points, but he sat most of the evening with foul trouble.
It was a complete team performance from the Razorbacks. It was a complete team capitulation from the Tigers.
"We didn't play how we were supposed to," Pickett said. "We didn't put any pressure, they were able to flow into their offense, that's really it.
"We didn't pressure them at all."
Martin has preached in recent media sessions that his team needs to "play as Mizzou" and share the ball and not settle for low-percentage shots. That was nowhere to be seen Tuesday.
Missouri finished the night with 13 turnovers to Arkansas’ 11. The Razorbacks scored 17 points off turnovers to eight for the Tigers. Eight of Missouri's turnovers came in the first half. Arkansas finished with 13 assists to Missouri's 12.
"(I'm) certainly frustrated," Martin said. "That can't happen — not at the start of the game. That can't happen because you give guys momentum, they're able to make plays, now you're fighting to get back in it."
A late comeback effort brought the Tigers back within 11 points after a 9-0 run, but the damage was already done. Once the run was ended by Davis' free throws, Missouri went on a 2:20 scoreless drought.
Notae's deep 3 ended those faint hopes moments later.
For a Tigers team with no realistic chance of playing after the SEC Tournament, the 15th loss hits at a time when wins are needed to avoid the dreaded first day of play in Tampa, Florida. For an Arkansas team that has now won 10 of its past 11 games, a streak that started against Missouri, the win does little to build a case for a higher NCAA Tournament seed.
For the Tigers, the loss wasn't down to turnovers. It wasn't down to foul trouble. It wasn't down to any of the main troubles that Missouri has seen throughout the season.
It was simply down to facing a better team.
"They didn't play the way we know how to play," Martin said. "You move onto the next one. You don't have a lot of time, you can't get consumed with it."