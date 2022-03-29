New Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates was announced as one of the coaches for the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division I All-Star Game on Tuesday. Gates will coach the West team against Liberty coach Ritchie McKay.
The game is at 3:30 p.m. Friday in New Orleans ahead of the men’s Final Four.
The game will feature 21 senior players from across the country. Gates is the first SEC coach to feature in the game since 2013.
Gates’ West roster includes New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilaire, BYU’s Alex Barcello, Kentucky’s Davion Mintz, West Virginia’s Taz Sherman, former Missouri and current Kansas State guard Mark Smith, Arkansas’ Stanley Umude, Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Vermont’s Ryan Davis, Belmont’s Nick Muszynski and Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr.