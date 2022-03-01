Kaleb Brown got a block on Jermaine Couisnard’s layup attempt. He gained possession and drove down the court. It was a chance for Missouri men’s basketball to build some much-needed momentum in the second half.
And then it was gone.
Brown threw a bounce pass to no one and watched it skip over the baseline. MU coach Cuonzo Martin replaced him immediately. It marked the Tigers’ 11th of 15 total turnovers in the 73-69 loss to South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished with nine turnovers. South Carolina’s win kept its slim hopes of earning an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament alive.
The loss marked MU’s sixth in a row — its longest streak since 2017. It is the longest in Martin’s coaching tenure. It marks the sixth time in program history Missouri (10-20, 4-13 SEC) has had 20 or more losses and is the first time since the Kim Anderson coaching era.
“(Turnovers) always play a part,” Martin said. “You gotta be strong with the ball.”
Turnovers have been one of the many ailments of a miserable season for Missouri. The Tigers are ranked No. 311 of 350 Division I teams for fewest turnovers with a total of 411 prior to Tuesday’s game in Columbia, South Carolina. They ranked No. 288 with a -1.7 turnover margin and No. 299 for average turnovers per game with 14.2.
Despite the turnover margin against South Carolina (18-11, 9-8), the Tigers weren’t killed by the Gamecocks’ points coming from those turnovers. South Carolina scored eight points off turnovers despite the disparity. MU scored nine points off South Carolina’s giveaways.
Missouri ran into trouble with the turnovers taking away offensive momentum. The Tigers had two 7-0 runs in the second half to cut into the Gamecocks’ lead, but turnovers brought them to a stopping point.
“We got to capitalize on not making turnovers,” Missouri forward Kobe Brown said. “They hurt everyone, every team.”
Missouri’s turnovers ended its comeback efforts at several points. There was Kaleb Brown’s stray pass. Kobe Brown dribbled off his foot in the final minutes. Jarron Coleman was pulled off after his first and only giveaway. Kobe Brown lost the ball on the Tigers’ final meaningful possession.
Kobe Brown had the ball stripped from his hands several times under the basket. He finished with a team-high four turnovers.
“Guys can’t knock the ball out of your hand,” Martin said of Kobe Brown. “(If) they’re knocking the ball out of your hand, there should be blood somewhere. That can’t happen.”
Despite trailing for 34 minutes, 56 seconds, it was another game Missouri could have — and probably should have — won. Though the turnovers didn’t hurt the Tigers defensively as much as they have in previous games, they sank the comeback effort.
Turnovers have been the difference between wins and losses in several close games for Missouri. That’s the difference between a good and a bad team. That’s the difference between a team that has a prayer of postseason play and one that will finish with more than 20 losses.
“Our approach doesn’t change; you continue to get better (and) you continue to move forward,” Martin said. “You’ll certainly see better days, that’s how I look at it. ... You learn from those lessons, you keep pushing.”