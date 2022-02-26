There is not a lot left to say.
Missouri men’s basketball fell victim to its same familiar mistakes in its 75-55 loss to LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Turnovers, poor shooting, bad decisions and overall just a lower standard of play.
MU coach Cuonzo Martin wasn't pleased with the final score. Eric Gaines hit a last-second 3-pointer to give LSU a 20-point win, and the postgame handshakes were quick. LSU coach Will Wade appeared to apologize for the shot.
Martin didn't have much to say. Typically giving a thought-out opening statement at each postgame interview, he only had six words Saturday.
"Good win for LSU. Any questions?"
LSU was not impressive in the first half. How much that changed in the second is unclear. LSU was better in the second half, but Missouri was much worse.
The hosts scored 25 field goals for 51% and had 13 turnovers. LSU allowed Missouri to grab 13 offensive rebounds, most coming in the first half.
Missouri shot 36% from the field and 20% from the 3-point line. MU had 19 turnovers and hit 20 field goals. The visitors had 56 shots to LSU’s 49, but that doesn’t matter if you can’t convert any of them.
Javon Pickett led Missouri once again with 14 points. If there was ever a silver lining in the awful run of form MU is on, it’s been Pickett. He’s playing some of the best basketball of his career in recent games. Unfortunately for him, Missouri has lost five games in a row and won two of its past 12.
Kobe Brown scored two points. Missouri is now 0-12 when he doesn’t score 10 or more points.
"Of course, we want to go out there and win," Pickett said. "Every game we try to find ways to just keep progressing, just try to get those wins. ... Can't let it get to you, you just gotta keep trying."
LSU had four players score double-digit points. Tari Eason led LSU with 18 points, Brandon Murray had 11 and Darius Days had 10.
Former MU point guard Xavier Pinson also had 10 points and three assists in his first game against the team he spent three years with. MU quickly double-teamed him whenever he crossed halfcourt. Before taking some free throws with 16:48 left, he put on a big smile. Perhaps he knew his new team was destined for the win.
Even if he didn’t have the greatest game, he really didn’t need to.
Maybe he would have needed to against other teams, even other Missouri teams of the past, but not this Missouri team.
"(Pinson's) a good basketball player," Martin said. "We have a scouting report for where you want to force him the same we do with other guys."
It was the first time in Martin’s five-year tenure in Columbia that he has lost five games in a row. That, paired with the dreadful performances and painful record, adds to an already bad year for Missouri.
Pickett, Amari Davis, Trevon Brazile and Ronnie DeGray III were the only Missouri players to score 10 or more points at 14, 12, 11 and 10, respectively.
It was as good as over when Gaines had a no-look dish in the paint to Shareef O’Neal, with his NBA Hall of Fame father Shaquille O’Neal in attendance, for a huge dunk. That ended a Missouri run. That ended Missouri’s hopes. Of course, it started with an MU missed shot.
With one look over his shoulder and a glare that seemed to never leave the crowd, Gaines’ underhand toss to his left looked easy.
Against Missouri, too much has looked easy far too often.
Despite a terrible shooting game, Missouri trailed by six at the half. That was despite 11 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes and 19 total.
"(We) just gotta be strong with the ball," Pickett said. "A lot of the time, we let them get deflections by not coming to the ball."
LSU is one of the better defensive teams in the SEC and in the country, so most teams would struggle to keep the ball. But some of the turnovers MU had were simply inexcusable.
Jarron Coleman tossing the ball out of play or throwing it over his head when he got into trouble. DaJuan Gordon losing it off his hands and watching it sail out of play. Simple steals. Easy strips.
These ailments have plagued Missouri all season. Nothing was different Saturday.
"You can work on all kinds of ball-handling drills. It's being comfortable handling pressure, it's really that simple," Martin said. "It's easier said than done, but you gotta be able to handle pressure, get the ball on the top (and) make plays."
Missouri went on several scoring droughts. Missouri went on a seven-minute stretch without a field goal in the first half. It allowed LSU to go on a 15-2 run to start the second.
"It just kind of spiraled from there," Martin said. "I thought we were much better late."
It was just nowhere near good enough to win an SEC game. And when LSU started to play decent basketball in the second half, there was never going to be any chance for a comeback.
It’s a story that’s been written time and time again this season. At this point, it’s almost copy and paste.
There’s just not a lot left to say.