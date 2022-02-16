In four games against its border rivals in Arkansas, Kansas and Illinois, Missouri men's basketball has lost by a combined 125 points. That's a 31.25-point average margin of defeat.
The Tigers' 76-57 loss to the No. 23 Razorbacks again showed the gulf in quality between the two teams. While it wasn't the 44-point beating of Jan. 12, the margin hardly matters. Missouri was thoroughly outplayed against Arkansas in both meetings.
The Tigers shot 37% from the field compared to 49% of the Razorbacks and shot just 29% from the 3-point line to the visitors' 50%. Beyond that, it wasn't the typical mistakes that sank Missouri.
The Tigers had 13 turnovers to Arkansas' 11. The Razorbacks had more personal fouls — 16 to Missouri's 15. Arkansas only had seven offensive rebounds. All of these are areas that have cost the Tigers games in the past. That wasn't the case Tuesday.
They were simply beaten by a better team.
Much can be said about the state of the team and where it is going, but Missouri still has a chance to get out of playing the first day of the SEC Tournament. Whether that is done or not is the key, but the Tigers need to start getting results.
No momentum
In the previous game against Ole Miss, Missouri completed a season sweep of the Rebels for the first time. It was another chance for the Tigers to potentially build some momentum for the rest of the season.
Then Arkansas happened.
As noted in the postgame interviews, Missouri is now 1-9 in games after a win. Its only win streak was in November, when the Tigers beat Northern Illinois and SMU.
"We didn't come out with an edge tonight," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Tuesday. "I think that was the cause of this one because we've been playing good basketball, (we) just didn't have the edge we needed."
The Tigers have improved since the 44-point beating in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in mid-January, but that hasn't shown in enough results. Since that game, Missouri has three wins, two coming against Ole Miss. Losses to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have made the climb out of the SEC basement more difficult.
Need more from Coleman
Jarron Coleman became one of Missouri's most important players when SEC play began. He was scoring 10 or more points almost on a nightly basis and was consistently dishing out good assists and getting nice rebounds. Before the Vanderbilt game, he only fell short of 10 points once, which was against Ole Miss where he had 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Recent games, however, have not been that way.
Coleman finished Tuesday with four points, three assists and three rebounds. In the past three games he has scored a combined eight points, including zero against the Rebels at home. That's not the production needed of a starting point guard, nor is it the production fans have come to expect from Coleman.
"It's not as if he's 0 for 10 and missing a lot of shots, but I think he has to be better because what happens (is) teams put pressure on him," Martin said. "I think where he has to continue to get better is driving the ball in the lane and traffic and finishing strong."
Brown needed
Kobe Brown is Missouri's most important player. That has been obvious from the start of the season. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said Monday that planning for Brown was one of the hardest things about preparing to face Missouri.
In the end, whatever Musselman decided to do worked.
Brown finished with six points and five rebounds, both below his season averages of 12.6 points and eight rebounds. The Tigers are now 0-11 when Brown doesn't' reach double-digit point figures.
"I think he has to finish those at the rim, continue to work hard to get to the free-throw line but also getting offensive rebounds," Martin said.
In SEC play, Brown has scored 13, 21, 15 and 30 points in the Tigers' wins. He has not scored more than nine in their losses.
It may feel redundant and repetitive, but Brown needs to be successful for Missouri to be successful. That hasn't been the case in the losses this season and no one has stepped up recently to take some of the scoring burden off him.