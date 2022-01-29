AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill fell to the floor in transition, but it didn’t matter.
From the ground, he tossed a no-look pass over his head to Robert Jones, who made it to Missouri men's basketball’s rim untouched. The anticipation was palpable in the student section, just about 10 yards behind the rim, and when Jones finished with a one-handed slam, its members let him hear it. The overwhelming majority of those 13,612 in Hilton Coliseum did.
Grill didn’t have a huge offensive game — just six points and two other assists. But it was one of three times No. 23 Iowa State got the basket too easily in the first half of its 67-50 win over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, a common theme throughout the game. The Cyclones finished just 6-of-18 from the 3-point line but got it done in the key.
Iowa State scored 32 points inside to Missouri’s 12.
"I'm not sure what led to them. We tried to get to the paint; that's how it goes," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "They got more than us. Of course, I'll watch film and be more specific on how. We try to take a tremendous amount of pride in getting to the paint."
It was a gradual improvement for the Cyclones. After being tied at 34 early in the second half, coach T.J. Otzelberger’s team went on a 21-3 run to put the game out of reach for Martin and the Tigers.
"We just wasn't tough enough with the ball, strong enough with the ball. They sent everything to the baseline," Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon said. "We needed to be together and be stronger with the ball. It wasn't tough; it was within us."
Though Missouri led for just more than eight minutes, it never truly controlled the game. The 18 turnovers played a large role in that. In comparison, Iowa State had 12. Though the game was tied at seven different times and there were five lead changes, there was always the sense of there only being one winner, which was only exemplified when Martin was charged for a technical for complaining about a foul called on Ronnie DeGray III.
"We didn't play tough enough," Gordon said. "They brought the grit, and we didn't match it."
It was almost too easy for the Cyclones. After going up for a rebound against his teammate Aljaz Kunc, Izaiah Brockington let him have it, put on a smile and patted him on the back. There was no competition.
As one Iowa State student in attendance repeated several times, “How does it feel to be the third-best Tigers in the SEC?”
For a Missouri team that had been improving without results to show for it, another beating should never have been in the cards. But when a team has just one true road win in a season and it’s nearing February, maybe it should get used to being the third-best of its mascot.
Missouri never truly got out of second gear. The Tigers only had three players — Gordon Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman — finish in double-digit scoring figures. Iowa State also had three, but six of the nine who played for the Cyclones finished with five or more points, compared to four for the Tigers.
And, as has been critical in a losing run, Kobe Brown never got going. Missouri’s leading scorer and rebounder only had a season-low three points and four rebounds.
Javon Pickett went down holding his head after a foul from Brockington and only played one more possession before going to the locker room without returning midway through the second half.
"You just lose a level of grit with that kind of experience out," Martin said.
Martin said he hit around his eye and that Pickett was struggling trying to see. More tests will be conducted once the team returns to Columbia.
Iowa State, with Brockington and Tyrese Hunter leading with 15 and 14 points, respectively, always appeared to be in control. For that to happen to a Missouri team that had been improving shows flaws in the team's consistency and an over-reliance on Brown's work in the paint.
The Tigers' streakiness is obvious, even in the middle of games. The lead changes in the first half showed that, even if the Cyclones never trailed after halftime. Consistency has been an issue all season and needs to be addressed if Missouri is to have any shot at playing after the SEC Tournament in March.
"It's nothing with the opponent; it's all within Mizzou," Gordon said. "We have to maintain the lead once we get up."