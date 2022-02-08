Trevon Brazile got an open look from the corner. It’s a simple shot, one he’s hit several times over the course of the season. It was no different Tuesday against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.
It was a good possession that ended with a picturesque shot — nothing but net on a clean look. It was Missouri men’s basketball’s first 3-pointer of the evening.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, it didn’t come until there was 13:40 left in the game.
Vanderbilt’s 70-62 win over Missouri was nothing to write home about, but it was just what the hosts wanted and needed. The Commodores worked to force Missouri to shoot from the 3-point line, a strategy that saw the Tigers go 0 for 11 in the first half and 5 for 25 overall. That final total was good for 20%.
For the season, the Tigers rank No. 339 of 350 Division I teams in 3-point field goal percentage.
“I thought we settled for 3s. I’m not saying every one of them was bad, but I thought we settled because it was comfortable,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Once we regrouped, started attacking the rim and making plays and then shooting open 3s off penetration... Gave ourselves a chance to win the game, but didn’t close it out.”
Early foul trouble hindered Missouri’s first half effort, with Jarron Coleman, Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett picking up two personal fouls apiece by the midway point of the first half. With those three sitting for a significant portion, the Tigers’ struggling offense became nonexistent.
Vanderbilt closed the first half on a 9-0 run despite not hitting a field goal in the final 2:32 of the half. The Commodores attempted 35 free throws to the Tigers’ 12.
“I think we try to do a good job of defending without fouling,” Martin said. “I always try to go back and watch every foul before I pass judgement.”
Missouri’s defense was surprisingly decent, holding the Commodores to 42% shooting from the field. Missouri’s offense, however, was not.
Martin has preached better shot selection throughout the season, but that message did not resonate with his team in Nashville. Missouri shot 41% from the field and forced contested shots throughout the game.
“In the beginning, we settled for a lot of jumpers,” Pickett said. “We gotta start off the game going to the basket, being aggressive. We gotta be the aggressor.”
Missouri threatened late in the second half before Brown fouled out. Kaleb Brown made two 3s to mark a career-high seven points. Pickett finished with a team-high 15 points in his first game since getting a head injury in the loss to Iowa State on Jan. 29.
“I thought we did a great job once we settled in on the second half of getting stops,” Martin said. “They just made more plays.”
The difference, as expected, was Scotty Pippen Jr. Son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, the Vanderbilt junior scored a game-high 19 points after Missouri held him to five in the first half. He also had four assists in a crucial win for the Commodores.
“Anytime you have a guy like that on your team, that’s in any conference, you have a chance to win the game,” Martin said of Pippen. “It takes a heck of a lot of discipline to guard a guy like that from start to finish because he’s gonna have the ball in his hands. He can make shots. He can make 3s.”
The Tigers could have jumped from 13th to seventh with wins this week and results going their way, but a disappointing road loss means they will spend more time languishing in the bottom tier of the SEC.
It’s the story of Missouri’s season — pick up a potentially momentous win and follow it up with a disappointing loss. It happened at Arkansas after beating Alabama and happened again Tuesday.
Down the stretch, Vanderbilt just made more plays and the Tigers continued to make similar mistakes to past games. Brazile didn’t block out on a late play. There was a loose ball on Kobe Brown’s fifth foul the Tigers should have had.
It was the same issues for Missouri and it finished with a familiar result.
“That’s what it takes. It’s every possession down,” Martin said. “You have to be consistent and you have to be focused.”