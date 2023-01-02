For the first time in Dennis Gates’ time as head coach, Missouri men’s basketball entered the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 20 on Monday.
Only six voters did not put the Tigers in the Top 25. Stefan Krajisnik of The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, ranked Missouri the highest of any voter, placing the Tigers at No. 10 on his ballot.
MU’s 89-75 win over then-No. 19 Kentucky on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena was its third straight victory and second consecutive against a ranked opponent. The Tigers rolled to a 93-71 win over Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game Dec. 22 in St. Louis.
The Tigers are 12-1 under first-year coach Gates. They face No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday in Faytteville.
No teams benefited from the past week more than LSU and Missouri. LSU is on the outside looking in with 83 votes, the most for an unranked team.
Around the rest of the SEC, a few other teams slipped up, with Kentucky and Mississippi state falling out of the Top 25.
From Alabama to South Carolina, here’s this week’s SEC power rankings:
1. Alabama (11-2), No. 7Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. Mississippi, Saturday vs. Kentucky.
The Crimson Tide prevailed in their SEC opener in Starkville, Mississippi. Alabama handed then-No. 21 Mississippi State a 78-67 loss in its home gym. Mark Sears recorded his third 20-point performance of the season by firing 4 of 8 from behind the arc. While both teams shot an identical 35.7% from the field, it was the Tide that shot better from the field at 45.6% to 36.4% in the winning effort.
2. Tennessee (11-2), No. 8Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. Mississippi State, Saturday at South Carolina.
One-hundred miles from where Alabama picked up its first SEC win, Tennessee did what it needed to do to stay in the No. 2 spot. After trailing in the first half, the Volunteers came back to defeat Mississippi 63-59 in Oxford. Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler were the only two Tennessee players to score in double digits. Vescovi led the way with 22 points. Currently, KenPom ranks Tennessee third in the nation behind No. 2 Houston and No. 4 UConn.
3. Missouri (12-1), No. 20 Upcoming matchups: Wednesday at No. 13 Arkansas, Saturday vs. Vanderbilt
The past three games couldn’t have played out any better for Missouri, which heads to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday. Following a buzzer-beating win over a good UCF team, the Tigers recorded back-to-back double digit victories over two previous top-20 teams in Illinois and Kentucky. It’s the first time since the 2002 NCAA Tournament where the Tigers scored 10-plus point victories in back to back games against top 25 opponents (No. 21 Miami-FL and No. 14 Ohio State).
Kobe Brown became the third Division I player in the past 25 seasons with 30-point games in victories over back-to-back ranked foes, per ESPN Stats & Info. A win at Arkansas would do wonders in the aspirations to bring a conference title back to Columbia for the first time since 1994.
4. Arkansas (11-2), No. 13 Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. No. 20 Missouri, Saturday at. No. 22 Auburn
Missouri’s next opponent stumbled in its SEC opener as LSU downed the Razorbacks a close 60-57 game. The Razorbacks featured three double-digit scorers in Ricky Council IV, Davonte Davis and Jordan Walsh, but as a team shot a horrific 4 of 25 (16%) from behind the arc. Despite the loss, the Razorbacks are still No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and are a talented team that will push for a conference title.
No. 5 Auburn (11-2), No. 22 Upcoming matchups: Wednesday at. Georgia, Saturday vs. No. 13 Arkansas
Johni Broome was key for Auburn in its three-point victory over Florida. Broome tied a team high 14 points, with Wendell Green Jr. also grabbing 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Over the past three games, the 6-foot-10 sophomore has led Auburn in scoring and rebounds over a 2-1 stretch.
6. LSU (12-1), RV Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. Kentucky, Saturday at. Texas A&M
Riding a six-game winning streak, LSU carried that momentum into an upset victory over Arkansas. Trae Hannibal, who came over from Murray State with Matt McMahon, led the way with 19 points off of 9-of-14 shooting. Like Missouri, LSU is thriving with a new head coach, and if it wants to continue the momentum, it will have to do it on the road in a tough environment at Rupp Arena.
7. Mississippi State (11-2), RV Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. No. 8 Tennessee, Saturday vs. Mississippi
The past two games haven’t been kind to Mississippi State. After the Bulldogs barely squeaked by Nicholls State, they then proceeded to lose to a decent Drake team by six at home before Alabama handed them their second loss of the season. It won’t get any easier as Mississippi State travels to No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday.
8. Kentucky (9-4), RV Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. LSU, Saturday at. No. 7 Alabama
John Calipari’s squad rebounded following a loss at Mizzou Arena with a 23-point thumping over a 2-12 Louisville squad. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin scored 24 each, while Cason Wallace put up 17 in the winning effort. With four losses already, will the pre-season SEC favorites find a way to live up to the expectations? We’ll get a glimpse when they take on LSU and No. 7 Alabama this week.
9. Mississippi (8-5) Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. No. 7 Alabama, Saturday at. Mississippi State
There is a strong possibility that Ole Miss could be .500 after next Tuesday with Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn on deck. December was brutal for Mississippi, losing to Memphis, UCF, North Alabama and most recently No. 8 Tennessee.
10. Georgia (10-3) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. No. 22 Auburn, Saturday at. Florida
It’s hard to pinpoint where Georgia stands. Outside of beating Notre Dame, the Bulldogs’ schedule suggests that their record is propping up how good they actually might be. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs are 10-3 which is a nice start after finishing 6-26 and 1-17 in conference play a season ago.
11. Texas A&M (8-5) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday at. Florida, Saturday vs. LSU
A loss to Wofford on Dec. 20 hurt, but the Aggies are riding a two-game win streak following victories over Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M by margins of 12 and 20, respectively. Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford were key in both wins with Coleman scoring 24 against the Demons and Radford putting up 20 over Panthers.
12. Florida (7-6) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. Texas A&M, Saturday vs. Georgia
The Aggies’ opponent will be in search of its first win since Dec. 14 this coming Wednesday. Florida is struggling to find any momentum losing three of its past four. The Gators in danger of falling to a losing record. The last time the Gators finished below .500 was in 2015.
13. Vanderbilt (7-6) Upcoming matchups: Tuesday vs. South Carolina, Saturday at. No. 20 Missouri
After falling below .500 with losses to Grambling State and NC State, Vanderbilt got over the hump with victories over Alabama A&M and Southeast Louisiana State. Liam Robbins is the current star for the Commodores, averaging 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.
14. South Carolina (7-6) Upcoming matchups: Tuesday at. Vanderbilt, Saturday vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Like Vanderbilt, South Carolina got back over .500 with victories over Western Kentucky and Eastern Michigan. Gregory Jackson II scored a career high 24 points against Eastern Michigan to go along with nine rebounds.